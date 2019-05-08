More than 400 people have submitted questions for Curious Minnesota, the community-driven project that puts reader inquiries at the center of our newsroom's reporting.
Last week's winning question came from a reader who asked: Why are hot sandwiches served with mashed potatoes and gravy called commercials in Minnesota? Are they called that anywhere else? We'll be answering that question in the coming weeks.
Which of these questions should we answer next?
If you'd like to submit a question, fill out the form below:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wife of slain Milwaukee officer reveals she's pregnant
The wife of a Milwaukee police officer who was shot to death while serving a search warrant has revealed she's pregnant.
West Metro
Weapons, ammo seized from home of man who threatened to bomb works facility in Hamel
Also seized from the former highway worker's home were documents with county phone numbers listed, according to a court filing.
National
The Latest: Minneapolis agrees to mediation in shooting case
The Latest on a lawsuit filed by the family of Jamar Clark, a black man who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2015 (all times local):
Local
FBI investigating substance that caused Dinkytown evacuations
The substance found at a Minneapolis apartment building caused hundreds of students to evacuate and shut down nearby stores Tuesday.
National
Officials summoned in suit over Minneapolis police shooting
A federal judge summoned Minneapolis city leaders to court on Wednesday after learning that the city had rejected an offer to settle a lawsuit over the killing of a black man by police in 2015 — with the rejection coming the same day the city announced it had agreed to pay $20 million to the family of a white woman killed by police.