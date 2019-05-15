More than 400 people have submitted questions for Curious Minnesota, the community-driven project that puts reader inquiries at the center of our newsroom's reporting.

Last week's winning question came from a reader who asked: Where and when would we have the best chance in Minnestoa of seeing the Northern Lights? We'll be answering that question in the coming weeks.

Which of these questions should we answer next?

If you'd like to submit a question, fill out the form below:

Read more Curious Minnesota stories:

How much are electric vehicles affected by Minnesota's extreme cold?



How did Nicollet Island become parkland with private housing on it?

Why are Minnesotans the only ones to play Duck, Duck, Gray Duck?

Where did the term Minnesota Nice come from, and what does it really mean?

Why isn't Isle Royale a part of Minnesota?

Why does Minnesota tax Social Security benefits?

Why is Uptown south of downtown in Minneapolis?

Why can't Minnesotans figure out how to zipper merge?

What percentage of Minnesotans spend their entire lives here?

Were Minneapolis' skyways first created to combat the cold – or something else?

Why hasn't Minnesota ever produced a U.S. president?

How did Minnesota's indigenous people survive the extreme winters?