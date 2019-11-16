– The Alzheimer's Association, a health care advocacy group, recently spent more than $200,000 on an ad campaign on Twitter. The campaign had a singular purpose: To persuade people to ask Congress for larger investments in medical research for the disease.

Now the nonprofit is worried about whether those messages will still fly. That's because Twitter announced last month that it would soon forbid all political ads to run on its platform — and depending on whom you ask, pushing lawmakers for money for medical research could be seen as a political cause.

The Alzheimer's Association was so concerned that it contacted Twitter this month to express misgivings about the political ads ban. "We're not really sure how it's going to impact us," said Mike Lynch, a spokesman for the group. "A lot of what we do is issue advertising, so it really depends on how they define political advertising."

The Alzheimer's Association is one of many nonprofits and organizations that have put pressure on Twitter over its prohibition of political ads, which is set to start on Nov. 22. The problem is that while campaign ads from candidates are clearly political, other messages that deal with hot-button issues such as abortion, school choice and climate change may or may not cross that line.

That has set off a scramble within Twitter to define what constitutes a political ad. Twitter's advertising executives have held meetings in Washington with public relations and free speech groups to debate the situation. And the company has fended off public criticism about the ban, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is running for president. Warren said Twitter's new ad policy would prevent climate advocacy groups from holding corporations accountable.

On Friday, after weeks of discussions, Twitter rolled out a formal definition of what it considers to be a political ad. Under the official policy, Twitter said ads that discuss elections, candidates, parties and other overtly political content would be prohibited. For ads that reference causes generally and that are placed by organizations and not politicians or political candidates, Twitter said it would place restrictions on them but not ban them outright.

The restrictions included removing advertisers' ability to target specific audiences, a practice known as "micro targeting." The ads also cannot mention specific legislation, Twitter said.

"It's a big change for us as a company but one we believe is going to make our service, and political advertising in the world, better," said Vijaya Gadde, who leads Twitter's legal, policy, trust and safety divisions.

Twitter's unveiling of its political ads policy did little to mollify its critics.

"Whatever they come up with, we fully expect Twitter to continue to censor, block, or to incur 'bugs' that will unfairly silence President Trump and conservatives," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director.

Some super PACs and political groups said Twitter's decision disrupted the political advertising strategy and budget they had already mapped out for the 2020 election.

"Changing the rules halfway through is really dangerous," said Danielle Butterfield, the director of paid media for Priorities USA, one of the largest Democratic super PACs. "A lot of organizations are going to have to look back at their strategy and figure out how to adjust, especially in the middle of the cycle."

Twitter's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, decided last month that the social media service would no longer host political ads.

His declaration contrasted with that of Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, said he planned to allow political ads on the social network — even if they are inaccurate or contain lies — because such ads are newsworthy and should remain for free speech reasons.