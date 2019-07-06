Though the 10 a.m. start time may seem early, Twin Cities locales don’t think it will subdue the thousands of fans expected to hit the town to watch the United States seek to repeat its 2015 victory in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

Shane Higgins, the general manager of Brit’s Pub, said the doors to his Minneapolis restaurant will open at 8 a.m. Sunday for those tuning in as the United States takes on the Netherlands. He expects the pub will hit its 1,600-person capacity, as it did four years back when the American team steamrolled Japan to win its third title.

The U.S. women’s soccer team has riveted fans across the country for almost a month now, dominating teams in the tournament’s earlier stages and clinching hard-fought victories over tournament host France and England in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

“They’ve attracted a huge following,” Higgins said. “I think because they’ve been so good for a long time now.”

Dan Oldre, a staff member at Riverview Theater, said the Minneapolis venue had to turn people away during Tuesday’s U.S.-England match because all 700 seats were filled. He expects even more traffic for Sunday’s championship screening, which is first-come, first-serve.

“The World Cup’s a special thing,” Oldre said.

For those looking to get out and about to cheer on the American team, here are some places opening their doors early so you can watch the Women’s World Cup final:

• Brit’s Pub

• Crooked Pint Ale House

• Dubliner Pub & Cafe

• Eastlake Craft Brewery

• La Doña Cervecería

• Merlins Rest Pub

• New Bohemia, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Golden Valley locations

• Part Wolf

• Riverview Theater

• Surly Brewing Co.

• Target Field

• The Black Hart of St. Paul

• The Brew Hall at Allianz Field

• The Local, Minneapolis and St. Louis Park locations

• The Office Pub and Grill

• The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Regional Park