Snow emergencies, despite the name, are a regular part of life in the Twin Cities. For new residents, a first visit to the impound lot is like a rite of passage. But as aggravating as they can be, snow emergencies and their parking restrictions are how the cities keep streets drivable, and parkable, in the winter.

Here’s what you need to know about parking in Minneapolis and St. Paul during a snow emergency. In both cities, snow emergencies start at 9 p.m. on the day they’re declared. But after that, the cities have different rules.

How to stay informed

Minneapolis offers e-mail and text alerts as well as phone notifications. You can also receive updates on Twitter and Facebook. The city has a free app for Apple iOS and Google Android that lists parking rules.

St. Paul also offers e-mail and text alerts. Follow on Twitter and Facebook. The city has a free app for Apple iOS and Google Android that includes notifications, an interactive map and parking rules. You can call 651-266-PLOW (7569) for recorded information.

