COVID-19 resources
A large number of organizations are offering resources and support by phone and online to people seeking help or information in coping with the coronavirus outbreak and its disruption of routines.
CDC Coronavirus Hotline
Available 24 hours.
800-232-4636
Minnesota Department of Health community mitigation
Questions related to schools, child care and business
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504
a href="https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html">MDH COVID-19 website
MDH health questions
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
Depression and suicide prevention
Crisis Text Line
When you text this helpline, you’ll be connected to trained counselors for individualized support.
Text CONNECT to 741741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Connects individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat or phone call for free and confidential support.
1-800-273-8255
IMALIVE
Offers a free, confidential and secure online chat service focused on suicide intervention, prevention, awareness and education.
The Samaritans
Offers emotional support to anyone who calls feeling lonely, depressed, suicidal, or just are looking for someone to talk to.
1-800-870-4673
Minnesota Mental Health Clinics
Statewide service provider that offers therapy and other support programs for mental health-related issues.
1-651-454-0114
Domestic violence
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
Highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States who is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship.
1-800-799-7233
Day One
Whether you’re experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or sexual violence, human trafficking or simply questioning aspects of your relationship, advocates are available 24/7 to listen and give information and resources.
1-866-223-1111
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline
SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, 24/7 treatment referral and information service for people facing mental and/or substance use disorders.
1-800-662-4357
United Way 2-1-1 Minnesota
United Way 211 is a free, 24/7 counseling hotline for people who need information to help them fight their substance addiction.
1-800-543-7709
Alcoholics Anonymous Minnesota
Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem.
Delphi Health Group
This Minnesota substance abuse hotline is both confidential and open 24/7. Addicts get referrals to the most suitable facilities for their recovery programs.
1-888-893-0561
Poison control
Poison Control tells you what to do if you swallow, splash, or get stung by something that might be harmful.
1-800-222-1222
Al-Anon for Families of Alcoholics
Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking.
1-800-344-2666
Here is a list of Minnesota’s adult mental health crisis response phone numbers.