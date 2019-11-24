U superlatives
10-victory seasons
1900 10-0-2
1903 14-0-1
1904 13-0
1905 10-1
2003 10-3
2019 *10-1
*One regular-season game remaining, plus the postseason; first 10-victory regular season since 1905
Most victories in a big Ten season
2019 7-1 (10-1 overall)
1940 6-0, 8-0
1960 6-1, 8-2
1961 6-1, 8-2
1967 6-1, 8-2
1973 6-2, 7-4
