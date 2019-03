– President Donald Trump has ordered most U.S. troops to withdraw from Syria. He wants to bring home thousands more from Afghanistan. Now hundreds of U.S. commandos and other forces are leaving West Africa — despite an onslaught of attacks from an increasingly deadly matrix of Islamist ­fighters.

The shift has unnerved African commanders in Burkina Faso and neighboring nations in the Sahel, a vast sub-Saharan scrubland increasingly racked by bombings, massacres, kidnappings and attacks on hotels frequented by Westerners. It is a region in which most Americans were unaware of U.S. military involvement until four Army soldiers were killed in a deadly 2017 ambush in Niger by ISIS fighters.

What is emerging, critics said, is a glimpse of what happens when U.S. troops, especially Special Operations forces, pull back before insurgents are effectively subdued.

"It's a real problem," Col. Maj. Moussa Salaou Barmou, commander of Niger's Special Operations forces, said of the drawdown and the closing of seven of eight U.S. elite counterterrorism units operating in Africa.

Under the Trump administration's military strategy, the Pentagon has pivoted from focusing on counterterrorism operations to potential threats from China and Russia. In December, Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, although he since has softened it to allow at least 400 remain. A new Pentagon plan also would pull all 14,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan over the next five years — and as many as 7,000 in coming months — as part of continuing peace talks with the Taliban.

The U.S. military is scaling back its commandos in Africa by about 25 percent, mainly in the continent's west. At the same time, insurgents are attacking northern Burkina Faso and pushing south along the border with Niger toward areas previously untouched by extremist violence, including the Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Ghana, where the Pentagon has a logistics hub.

Top, a counterterrorism exercise that drew military personnel from more than 30 African and Western countries, in Burkina Faso last month. Above, a U.S. civil-affairs team joined Burkinabe officers to bring school supplies and soccer balls to African boys. The U.S. drawdown comes amid a surge of terrorist attacks.

In one sign of the growing fear, a school in the Burkina Faso village of Bargo recently built a concrete wall around its buildings for greater protection. Just last month, two boys were kidnapped by terrorists while they prayed at the nearby mosque, said Bonane Honore, the school's headmaster. "We are very scared," said Christine Kabore Ouedraogo, a political leader in the village, a short drive from the training camp in Loumbila.

Barmou trained at Fort Benning, Ga., and the National Defense University in Washington. His comments — which were echoed by other African officers concerned about Washington's commitment to fighting violent extremism — came during a counterterrorism exercise in Burkina Faso last week that drew 2,000 military personnel from more than 30 African and Western countries.

"The threat is gaining ground," Foreign Minister Alpha Barry of Burkina Faso told a security conference in Munich in February. "It's no longer just the Sahel, it's coastal West Africa and the risk of spreading regionally."

France, the former colonial power in West Africa, maintains 4,500 troops in the region to help battle insurgents in Niger, Chad and Mali, where it routed al-Qaida's affiliate from the north in 2013. French officials said the Pentagon had assured them it would keep providing intelligence, logistics and aerial refueling in what Prime Minister Édouard Philippe called "a hard fight," while visiting troops in Mali last week.

The U.S. military has a relatively light footprint across Africa, relying on European and African partners to carry out most counterterrorism missions from the Sahel to Somalia, with the Pentagon providing air power when needed. The United States has already conducted 24 airstrikes this year against al-Shabab targets in Somalia, compared with 47 all of 2018.

About 6,000 U.S. troops and 1,000 Defense Department civilians or contractors work throughout Africa, mainly training and conducting exercises with local forces.

The military's Africa Command plans to cut 10 percent of those personnel by January 2022, including about 300 Special Operations forces from the roughly 1,200 commandos who were deployed across the continent last year.

U.S. commanders said the changes reflected the progress made by the African troops and denied that the U.S. was backing away from its commitment. "The notion that we're leaving the Sahel is simply not true," Maj. Gen. J. Marcus Hicks, the head of American Special Operations forces in Africa, said in an interview.