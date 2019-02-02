The opening weeks of the Democrats’ 2020 nomination campaign reflect the party’s continuing leftward movement. Presidential candidates have sketched out an agenda of big social welfare ambitions and a bigger federal government. What the party needs is a rigorous debate about those programs and the details behind them.

The planks of a progressive platform roll off the lips of the presidential candidates to enthusiastic applause from party activists, who are turning out in big numbers to get a look at the field. Many of the planks were promoted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in his 2016 campaign. He lost to Hillary Clinton but succeeded in making his ideas mainstream in the party. Other proposals the candidates have adopted reflect the priorities of some newly elected progressive members of the House, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The package includes Medicare for all, tuition-free or debt-free college, higher taxes on the wealthy and a Green New Deal. In their most expansive form, these proposals would cost trillions of dollars in government spending, or require potentially wrenching economic changes, all in pursuit of affordable, universal health care, more equality of opportunity for higher education, a lessening of the income and wealth gap and a decidedly more aggressive effort to combat climate change.

Republicans have been quick to pounce, seeking to paint the Democrats as a party that has moved from center-left to radical-left, asserting that this adds up to socialism-in-the-making that would threaten to bankrupt the country.

GOP strategists say voters will recoil at this agenda in the general election. They see Democratic candidates as too narrowly focused on the party’s progressive base, rather than worrying about a message that would appeal to a broader electorate. Candidates, however, know they can’t beat Trump without winning the nomination, and that includes catering to the liberal wing of the party. So first things first — but at some potential cost.

You might think that Democrats with experience in presidential campaigns would be nervous about the potential bidding war that’s unfolding. Surprisingly many are relatively sanguine. It’s too early to draw too many conclusions, they say.

“The things that Democrats are addressing are things that are genuine concerns to people,” said David Axelrod, who was Barack Obama’s chief strategist in 2008 and 2012. “I suspect the full complement of candidates will have a range of approaches to that.”

As Axelrod noted, the field of candidates is far from complete. The early entrants include some of the party’s most progressive politicians, among them Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

But there are any number of Democrats who are now seriously considering whether to run who would not fall as far to the left as a Sanders or a Warren.

The debate over health care is one example of a slogan in search of a policy, and within the party there are a variety of views about how to improve the system.

When Harris was asked at a CNN town hall in Iowa last week whether Medicare for all meant an end to private insurance, she said it would, and the ease with which she answered caught many Democrats short. When he joined the race on Friday, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said he would not be calling for an end to private insurance. Harris has since said she is open to other ways of achieving the same goal but stands by her main proposal.

The 2018 elections provide some answer to where the party’s voters stand, and that is in favor of candidates who can win. In urban districts like Ocasio-Cortez’s, the party’s progressive wing triumphed. In other, more competitive districts, more mainstream Democrats were prized by primary voters. Electability as much or more than positions on issues helped determine who the Democrats would nominate for competitive Republican-held seats.

For many Democrats, defeating Trump is the main goal. Still, Republicans could be correct, that the Democratic nomination contest will turn into an expensive bidding war that will make the eventual nominee’s task of winning more difficult.

Right now, things might seem easy. There are plenty of applause lines to be had with broad statements that touch the concerns of the voters. In the coming months, the candidates will be asked to go beneath those top-line appeals, at which point the debate about the future of the Democrats will be joined. That is something the party should welcome, but it will surely test the candidates and the voters as well.