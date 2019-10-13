WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

It's been six seasons since the 2013 Vikings coaching staff was let go. New coach Mike Zimmer kept special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, receivers coach George Stewart, offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, assistant quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive quality control coach Klint Kubiak. Zimmer ended up firing Davidson while Steward and Priefer eventually moved on. Kubiak left and returned this year. Stefanski was elevated to offensive coordinator with three games left in the 2018 season. Here is a look at that 2013 staff and where they are now:

Head coach Leslie Frazier: Bills defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams: Colts safeties coach

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave: Out of coaching/fired as Broncos offensive coordinator after last year

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer: Browns special teams coordinator

Linebackers coach Fred Pagac: Out of football

Defensive backs coach Joe Woods: 49ers defensive backs/passing game coordinator

Defensive line coach Brendan Daly: Chiefs DL coach

Quarterbacks coach Craig Johnson: Giants RBs coach

Receivers coach George Stewart: Chargers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

Tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson: Jets tight ends coach

Running backs coach James Saxon: Cardinals RBs coach

Offensive line coach Jeff Davidson: Lions OL coach

Assistant quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski: Vikings offensive coordinator

Offensive quality control coach Klint Kubiak: Vikings quarterbacks coach