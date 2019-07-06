It was hard enough that Savi Abdallah-Sinha was only 2 years old when he began undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia.

What made his situation even more difficult, his parents said, was knowing that the little boy was so young he lacked the words to communicate the pain he was experiencing. Each time a new drug was introduced, the boy’s inner world remained largely mysterious to the adults caring for him. “He couldn’t even say, ‘Why am I taking this medication?’ ” said his father, Rachid Abdallah.

Nearly a year ago, the Washington, D.C., family received a new tool to help them communicate through the fog of cancer: a quacking robotic duck resembling a stuffed animal.

A partnership between the insurance company Aflac, whose mascot is a duck, and the robotics toy company Sproutel, the robot known as “My Special Aflac Duck,” uses touch sensors that enable the device to respond to the person interacting with it. Merging play with tools that help doctors do their jobs, the robot can turn its neck, nuzzle, open its beak, and emit sounds and vibrations.

When doctors need a patient to breathe in a rhythmic pattern, the duck can emit a series of pulses, designed to mimic a heartbeat, that can help to calm a child and guide their breathing. When doctors administer medication to their patients, a toy syringe can be attached to the robot that allows a child to mimic giving the duck medication as well.

To deal with the painful pricks of syringes, children often need to develop coping strategies that either give them a sense of control or distract them, experts say. For many children, that’s exactly what the duck provides, said Joe Bauer, a certified child life specialist at Children’s National. Tasked with providing emotional support to young patients undergoing treatment, Bauer said the duck has become one of his go-to tools.

“If there’s a ten-year-old I can focus on the technology and the cool things the duck can do, but if I’m giving it to a four-year-old, it’s more like, ‘This is your friend, this is your buddy who is here with you,’ ” he said.

Though the duck is designed to be a companion for children battling illness, hospital workers said it also gives children a way to express their emotions. The robot includes multiple plastic emoji discs, each representing a different emotion. When a disc is placed against the duck’s chest, the robot acts out the emotion. Abdallah calls the robot a “great translator.”

Coaxing that information out of a 4-year-old, especially one who is often stoic in the face of pain, isn’t always easy, Abdallah said.

“I’ll say, ‘How are you feeling outside?’ and he’ll pick the emoji that is silly,” Abdallah explained. “And then I’ll say, ‘How are you feeling inside?’ and when he’s feeling horrible he’ll pick up the emoji that show’s he’s feeling really bad.”

“It’s hard to imagine what a two-year-old is deriving from this whole journey,” he added. “So it’s good for him to be able to emote what he’s feeling also.”