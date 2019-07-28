– When David Winters' staffers ask for financial help, advice or to borrow a company car, the answer is yes.

"We have single working mothers, single working fathers, folks with four and five children," said Winters, owner of a Screenmobile franchise in Charlotte, N.C. "If you don't support the team, what's the point?"

Winters has helped his 20 staffers pay for car repairs and veterinary bills and assisted them in filing income tax returns or getting child support. He gives interest-free loans — which he often forgives.

For many small-business owners, being a boss means helping staffers when they struggle. Owners do it out of compassion and concern, and also to return the loyalty they get from employees. And helping staffers can make a small business better able to compete for workers in a tight job market; large firms often won't bend the rules when employees are in need.

At Foresite Commercial Real Estate, owners Bethany Babcock and Chad Knibbe have been generous with time off when staffers are ill, even one who needed major surgery right after joining the San Antonio-based company. They have helped pay moving expenses for a staffer with domestic problems, and bought a plane ticket for an employee who wanted to visit a nephew on life support. The rest of the staff has also pitched in, for example, with donations of frequent flyer points.

But Babcock and Knibbe have learned some staffers might try to take advantage of them. They have had new employees who "seemed to develop an expectation that the company was there to solve and prevent any and all personal financial challenges," Babcock said.

Babcock, photographed in her San Antonio office with her son, Ethan, aims to run a family-friendly business. That can include providing help for employees facing illness and permitting staff to bring children to work.

She and Knibbe have learned not to offer extraordinary help until they become familiar with a staffer. But, Babcock said, "I would rather get burned 10 times than miss the one time that might have been legitimate that impacts someone's life."

Some companies help staffers out of a business need. Reboot Online, a digital marketing company based north of London, helps staffers who emigrate from countries such as Romania, Russia and Slovakia. The company recruits outside Britain because it struggles to find staffers with skills it needs. The newly arrived workers need help getting settled.

"They often don't have the credit rating to rent a house, buy a car," Managing Director Naomi Aharony said. "So financial guarantees and personal references from us as U.K. company directors are needed."

But the company's efforts don't guarantee employees will stay.

"In the past we have leased cars and acted as guarantors for employees and have been left to foot the bills when the employee decides to go back home after six months," Aharony said.

For Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, giving advice when staffers ask is the right thing to do. Giving advice on health is natural for the Manhattan plastic surgeon, but employees also seek Rothaus' wisdom about apartments and cars. He will listen to personal problems, but he doesn't offer suggestions unless the staffer specifically asks.

"There are certain boundaries you shouldn't cross," he says.

Danielle Roberts and her husband and business partner, David Kunkle, have helped staffers struggling with some of the worst things that can happen — in one case, supporting and listening to a mother whose son died by suicide.

"When it was clear she was struggling to cope, I helped her research support groups for grieving parents of children who died by suicide," said Roberts, whose insurance agency, Boomer Benefits, is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

They have helped in smaller ways, advancing money so a staffer could go to an urgent-care clinic and paying for a car service for another whose car had a flat tire.

"All employees were appreciative but the outcome or the gratitude is irrelevant. We have sometimes just done what felt right as humans and we never regret it," Roberts said.