Timing food consumption and exercise is important whether you’re striving for peak performance, efficient tissue repair or just better health.

“Food is just energy, so when you decide what to eat before a workout you want something that gives your body the most usable energy,” said J Braun, strength trainer and owner of Tidal Elite Performance Center in Washington, D.C.

Usable is the key, because many foods that provide caloric energy to the body deplete energy during digestion. Dairy is an example. Many people struggle to digest the casein protein in dairy and find themselves sleepy or bloated after eating it.

Barbara Lewin suggested limiting fiber and fat before exercising because they “take longer to digest and a full stomach can inhibit a workout,” said the dietitian and longtime sports nutritionist. “Also, if the pre-workout food is not digested, the energy from that food is not getting to the muscles.” The ideal time to eat is one or two hours before a workout, so the body has time to digest the food and use the nutrients, she said.

“The old advice to eat a bagel, pasta or bowls of cereal before a workout is flawed,” Braun said. “It’s better to eat regular meals with the right balance of protein, healthy fats and natural carbohydrates and then add in digestible pre- or post-workout snacks such as that apple, a cup of soup or a smoothie, if needed.”

Here are some other considerations:

• Carbohydrates make energy in the body faster than other foods and are the primary place the body goes to find energy. Eat fruits, vegetables and whole grains such as brown rice, oatmeal and quinoa.

• Protein, a longer-range source of energy, helps build and repair muscle and tissue. It also regulates muscle contraction and water in the body. But don’t fall for the myth you need to eat a lot of protein to build muscle. Make protein no more than 15% of your total caloric intake. And try to get that protein from eggs, lean meats, fish, beans, nuts and seeds.

• Fats are a secondary source of energy. Nuts and seeds, fish, meat and olive oil provide energy and build the brain, supporting quick thinking on the field.

• Water supports all bodily functions. Studies show that athletic performance can be affected by what, how much and when you drink.

Braun recommended sipping throughout the day and during a workout rather than gulps afterward. Stopping to take a few sips every now and then also gives you time to catch your breath.

As for post-workout snacks, Lewin maintains that they are beneficial only if you’ve worked out for more than an hour. She likes to whip up a fruit and protein-fortified nut milk smoothie and recommends it be consumed 20 to 30 minutes after a big workout. Liquid recovery snacks, such as smoothies, also rehydrate, she said.

Braun mixes his own smoothie with whey protein, nut butter, almond milk and cold brew coffee. (He and Lewin are fans of a little caffeine before a workout for people whose bodies tolerate it.)

Neither Lewin nor Braun recommends chocolate milk for a post-workout snack. Although it offers the right muscle-recovery ratio of protein to carbohydrates, drinking chocolate milk with its difficult-to-digest casein and sugar has its own side effects, especially for people with diabetes or blood-sugar issues.

“An athlete’s whole diet needs to reflect the nutrients they need, not just the recovery snack,” Lewin said. “I don’t want to see a lot of simple sugars in people’s diets throughout their day, as sugar is inflammatory and addictive.”

Braun goes one further. “Eating the right amount of protein for your body throughout the day is the best way to give your muscles the nutrients to repair and grow,” he said.