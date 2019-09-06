ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mobile speed limit monitoring trailer in Albuquerque can still monitor speeding motorists but can't be moved because thieves recently stole its tires.
KOB-TV reports that police said Thursday that the wheels of the speed trailer were stolen and the device is now stationary after it was put on metal pegs.
Police say the speed monitor still shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.
Authorities say the trailer will be repaired.
No arrests have been made.
