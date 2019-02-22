Vilissa Thompson was flying to a conference when she got a terrible piece of news on her layover: Someone had forgotten to load her wheelchair onto the airplane.

Thompson, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, was stunned to discover that she wouldn't get her wheelchair back until the next morning. "My wheelchair is a part of my body," she said. "When that was missing, it was like a part of me was missing."

Thompson received a loaner chair that she said was far inferior to her own, and stayed with a friend overnight instead of boarding her connecting flight. She spent 15 hours without her wheelchair. "They call it the friendly skies, but for disabled people there's nothing friendly about flying," she said.

Flying with a disability can be filled with indignities and inconveniences. In 2016, domestic and foreign air carriers reported 32,445 disability-related complaints to the Transportation Department.

Loss of or damage to a wheelchair or other assistive device can have far-reaching implications. "It's like your legs haven't arrived," said Larry Dodson, national secretary for Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Historically, the DOT has lumped data about mishandled wheelchairs in with data about mishandled bags. No longer. As of Dec. 4, 2018, airlines are required to report separate statistics for mishandled wheelchairs and scooters. Now that the "wheelchair rule" is in effect, the information will be published in DOT's monthly Air Travel Consumer Report.

Also, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 mandates the development of the Airline Passengers With Disabilities Bill of Rights. Airlines will be required to display it on their websites, proactively share it with passengers who self-identify as disabled, and train their employees and contractors about it.

The bill of rights may provide clearer communications, but it won't create any protections, notes Heather Ansley, associate executive director of government relations for Paralyzed Veterans of America. The group says it is working to amend the Air Carrier Access Act to include more protections, including a private right of action and making airplanes more accessible.

There's also the issue of the wheelchairs themselves. "Wheelchairs were not made to fly, and airplanes were not made to carry them," said Eric Lipp, executive director of the Open Doors Organization, a disability advocacy group.

Stakeholders, including the airline trade group Airlines for America (A4A), are trying to find ways to transport wheelchairs more safely. They are working on a checklist for assistive technologies; procedures and training for how to handle them; and labeling and design specifications to help manufacturers.

In the meantime, disabled passengers can take a few steps to help safeguard their devices. Before traveling, passengers should contact the airline directly to explain their needs. Passengers should fill out and print the wheelchair handling form on their airline's website and attach it to their chair.

At the airport, they should explain to the gate staff how to operate the chair, as well as remove and carry onto the plane any parts they can.

Passengers can store collapsible manual devices, such as rollators, transport chairs or walkers, in the airplane's cabin, if they fit. Such storage is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If a device does get damaged during travel, passengers should notify the airline immediately. The ACAA requires airlines to return wheelchairs and assistive devices in the condition in which they were received or compensate passengers for the original purchase price.

Just as important as recourse if something goes wrong, disabled passengers say, is that airlines treat them, and their equipment, with dignity, care and respect.