A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” completely blew it on Tuesday, eliciting shocked gasps from the studio audience.

After confidently solving all but one letter of the puzzle, Kevin screwed up the title of the Pulitzer-winning Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” guessing the letter “K” instead of the very, very obviously correct answer, “M.” To be fair, you can see how he got there.

Even host Pat Sajak was stunned into silence by the flub, only able to choke out a short “no” before moving on to the next player, who solved the puzzle with no problem.

