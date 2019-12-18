Here are the most-watched videos published by the Star Tribune in 2019.
Read: Body camera video: 'Get away from me!' St. Paul officer screams before shooting knife-wielding man
Video (01:05): Graphic language advisory: A St. Paul officer fired after the armed man rammed his police SUV on Sept. 15, investigators say.
Read: Man claims self-defense for shooting Minneapolis school bus driver, charges say
Video (05:45): A St. Paul man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver in an apparent road rage incident amid a snowstorm on a busy interstate.
Glen Stubbe Video (01:26): Minnesota Department of Transportation crews worked to reopen sections of I-35 south of Owatonna buried beneath 8-foot drifts.
Read: 18 people charged in two violent group robberies in downtown Minneapolis
Video (03:35): Surveillance video shows an attack near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis where the suspects kicked and punched the victim, ran over him with a bicycle and hit him with planting pots.
Read: Popular North Shore sea stack falls victim to powerful winter storm
Brian Peterson Video (00:39): The scenic, well-photographed sea stack at the Tettegouche State Park along Lake Superior's North Shore collapsed into the Great Lake this weekend after being pounded by a wicked winter storm.
Read: Suspected gunman arrested after school bus driver shot in apparent road-rage incident
Mark Vancleave Video (01:19): The driver of a school bus with one student aboard was shot while behind the wheel in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on an interstate just south of downtown Minneapolis and the gunman was quickly arrested, authorities said
Read: Fan's long shot on ice at Minnesota college hockey game wins her a cool $30K
Video (00:20): Morgan Ward stood in her winter boots at the far blue line Friday night on the Mavericks' home ice in downtown Mankato, gripped the stick and let the puck slide from more than 110 feet and through a gap in a tiny net barely bigger than the puck itself.
Read: Police shoot pepper spray outside amid protest as Trump rally wraps up
Shari L. Gross Video (03:46): People on either side of supporting President Donald Trump clashed outside Target Center on the day of the visit for a campaign rally.
Read: Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind' accompanies Budweiser's next Super Bowl ad
Video (01:00): Bob Dylan, Minnesota's musical counterculture icon, has teamed with a team of Clydesdales and loaned one of his signature protest songs for a Budweiser beer television ad scheduled to run during the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Read: A Minnesotan dives into the dangerous, icy waters of Lake Superior to take photos
Richard Chin Video (02:08): Christian Dalbec of Two Harbors has carved out an unusual niche in nature photography. He puts on a wet suit and swims out into Lake Superior to capture waves, surfers and selfies.