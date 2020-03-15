Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that Minnesota public and charter schools will temporary close beginning Wednesday, March 18 in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here’s what you need to know about the order.

When will schools be closed?

The order takes effect Wednesday, March 18, though some districts are closing sooner. St. Paul School District is suspending in-person learning beginning Monday. Minneapolis Public Schools will be open Monday but closed beginning Tuesday. The temporary order lasts eight days, through Friday, March 27.

Why are schools closing?

Officials are closing the schools so administrators and educators can “make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.” They’ll be looking into distance learning options and methods for ensuring children who rely on free and reduced lunch get enough to eat. “Our schools are places where large numbers of Minnesotans congregate,” Walz’s executive order states. “They therefore need time to plan strategies for achieving educational goals while also complying with public health guidance.”

Why is the state allowing some schools to wait until Wednesday?

Officials said the delay is meant to provide flexibility for schools and parents, given the short notice. “Some kids need to get back into school on Monday to get things that they need,” Walz said.

What about tribal and private schools?

The governor’s order applies to charter and public schools. The administration is strongly encouraging tribal and private schools to follow suit.

Could the closures be extended?

It’s possible. Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said state officials will re-evaluate the plan after the eight-day period is over. One of the goals of the temporary closure is to give educators and administrators time to plan for what comes next. “We are not accommodating for a couple snow days, we are planning for the potential for weeks of distance learning,” Ricker said.

Are there any exceptions? How are doctors and nurses and others on the front lines of the response supposed to work?

Yes. The executive or requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders and other emergency workers during previously planned school days. The order directs districts to provide on-site care for enrolled children of emergency workers who are age 12 or younger. The order encourages districts to provide extended care before and after school hours if possible.

Will additional child care options be available for everyone else?

The governor has asked state agencies to work to help child care providers in the state handle an anticipated increase in demand. The executive order directs the Department of Human Services to submit a proposal addressing strategies for supporting child care providers and ensuring continuity of care by March 20. The administration is also urging legislators to take action, including emergency assistance for struggling families and paid leave for workers who do not receive sick time through their job.

Will teachers and other school employees be paid during this break and if school closures are extended?

Paying staff during the break is strongly encouraged, Ricker said. School employees are expected to work during the temporary closures and use the time to plan. The commissioner said the administration expects that districts continue to pay staff, including bus drivers and hourly workers, and that those employees are “incorporated into our state’s distance learning plans.” Bus drivers, for example, could be involved in delivering lunches or school materials, she said.