– On Friday, 13 Russians were indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington on fraud and other charges. Details of their roles in a three-year campaign to disrupt U.S. democracy have begun to emerge from the indictment, other records, interviews and press accounts.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

According to the indictment, Prigozhin controlled two companies that financed the operations of the Internet Research Agency, a shadowy troll farm. Created in 2013, it began a so-called translator project in 2014 that targeted Americans and pursued “information warfare against the United States.” It employed hundreds of people and by the summer of 2016 was spending $1.2 million a month.

Prigozhin has developed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in the past five years, Prigozhin has received government contracts worth $3.1 billion.

Mikhail Bystrov

Bystrov is a retired St. Petersburg police colonel who, according to the indictment, joined the company in February 2014 and became its highest-ranking official. He also led shell entities that were used to conceal its activities, including one called Glavset, a so-called database and information company. It shared an address with the Internet Research Agency.

Mikhail Burchik

A young tech entrepreneur, Burchik, 31, joined the company in October 2013 and became its executive director, the No. 2 official, by March 2014, according to the indictment. Throughout the troll farm’s operations to interfere in U.S. politics, including the election, “Burchik was a manager involved in operational planning, infrastructure and personnel,” according to the indictment.

Anna Bogacheva and ­Alexandra Krylova

Bogacheva and Krylova obtained visas to visit the U.S. in 2014 “under false pretenses for the purposes of collecting intelligence to inform the organization’s operatives,” according to the indictment. They are said to have embarked on what amounted to a three-week reconnaissance tour, visiting California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Texas. Along the way, they bought SIM cards, cameras and drop phones and discussed “evacuation scenarios” and other security measures.

Sergey Polozov

Polozov ran the troll farm’s IT department and oversaw the purchase of space on computer servers inside the United States to set up virtual private networks that masked the agency’s Russian location, according to the indictment. After a co-conspirator traveled to Atlanta in November 2014, he gave Polozov a summary of his trip and expenses.

According to business records and Polozov’s page on the Russian social network Vkontakte, Polozov runs a software company called Morkov, which was registered in 2013, and began to recruit web developers and programmers in early 2014.

Maria Bovda and Robert Bovda

Not much is known about the Bovdas, including their relationship. According to the indictment, she was the head, and he the deputy head, of the “translator project,” the troll farm’s campaign to target Americans with messages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, starting in April 2014. The project hid activities through a web of shell companies. According to the indictment, Bovda and Bovda both worked for the troll farm for about a year.

Dzheykhun Aslanov

According to the indictment, Aslanov oversaw many of the operations targeting the U.S. election. An investigation by RBC, a newsmagazine, found that Aslanov was in charge of the “American department” of the troll farm. The RBC report says that he spent several months in the United States in 2009, visiting New York and Boston. His work at the troll farm included registering legal entities in the names of his employees.

Irina Kaverzina, Vadim Podkopaev, Gleb Vasilchenko and Vladimir Venkov

Kaverzina grew worried after Facebook revealed last September that it was cooperating with authorities to look into Russian advertising on the platform. “We had a slight crisis here at work: the FBI busted our activity (not a joke),” she wrote to a relative, according to the indictment. “So, I got preoccupied with covering tracks together with the colleagues,” she added.

Podkopaev was an analyst for the “translator project.” He conducted research on the United States and drafted social media messages for the organization, according to the indictment.

Vasilchenko posted to, monitored and updated social media accounts while posing as Americans or as U.S. grass-roots organizations. He led two subgroups focused on political interference in the United States, including the election.

Venkov inhabited multiple social media personas, the indictment said. Someone with that name belongs to a Facebook group of social media marketing professionals and posted a photo last May of himself wearing a Republican elephant pin.