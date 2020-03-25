What to watch:
The Gophers men's basketball season ended officially when play was halted in the midst of the Big Ten Tournament. For practical purposes, it ended Feb. 26 with a crushing loss to Maryland. If you have some strange urge to relive that game — won with a three-pointer by the Terrapins' Darryl Morsell with only 1.9 seconds to go — Big Ten Network is showing a condensed, one-hour version at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Pitino says Gophers program can progress even without Oturu
Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke confidently about the direction of the program, one day after Daniel Oturu's decision to declare for the NBA Draft.
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.
Coronavirus
'A little bump in the road': Chasing medals must wait for Minnesota's Olympic hopefuls
A new date for the Tokyo Games hasn't been announced, and with the coronavirus still spreading, it's uncertain how qualifying will be affected or when athletes can resume training and competing.
Coronavirus
Blake School extends sports shutdown to May 1; spring coaches hope, wait
The private school, one of the metro area's prominent athletic powers, is believed to be the first in the state to extend its sports program cancellations through April.
Sports
Gable Steveson amazes even his wrestling coach with his skills
Apple Valley's Gable Steveson could excel in any sport, but chose to dominate wrestling.