The long wait for recreational marijuana sales to begin in Massachusetts is almost over.

The first two commercial pot shops in the state — and anywhere in the eastern United States — are set to open in Northampton and Leicester (LEH'-stur) at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will make the symbolic first purchase at New England Treatment Access.

Customers must show government-issued identification to enter the stores. They might also want to bring cash, as debit or credit card use may be restricted at least initially.

Long lines are expected.

State regulations limit total purchases by a single customer to 1 ounce of flower or its equivalent in concentrate. But stores are also likely to impose their own limits to help minimize supply shortages.

The tax on recreational marijuana is 20 percent.