Five hours of debating over two nights. A widening rift between the party’s populist and centrist wings. Strong messages from the race’s leading progressives. A shaky front-runner.

Here is what we learned about the 2020 Democratic primary from this week’s debates.

The race is fluid

Former Vice President Joe Biden may be the nominal leader, but he is a weak one at this stage. After two rounds of debates, and with at least four candidates in strong contention for the nomination, the race is anyone’s to win. While Biden’s polling numbers remain strong nationally, he has slipped in some early states against competitors who got into the race earlier and have more staff on the ground.

Allies had hoped that Biden, 76, would use the debate Wednesday to reassert his dominance and assuage worries from voters that he was too old, too old-fashioned and too moderate. But his performance instead continued to raise questions about whether he can articulate his vision for the country — and whether the country wants to hear it.

Since entering the race, Biden’s pitch to voters has been that he is the safe pick — politically moderate, rhetorically traditional and, above all, best positioned to beat President Donald Trump. Though his performance Wednesday was better than his one in June — he delivered pointed critiques of some challengers, defended his record and appeared more energetic and prepared — he has failed to claim control, neither proving his ability to deflect attacks nor to land his own blows.

Sharp messaging

The race’s two leading progressives, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, dominated Tuesday night’s debate by defending their uncompromising vision against more moderate ideas. Over and over, as centrist candidates argued that Sanders and Warren’s policies were impractical, they made their case that Trump was not the root of America’s ills, and advocated, as Warren calls it, “big, structural change.”

They were helped by two factors. They had significantly more name recognition — and support in the polls — than the people who were attacking them, including former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado. With them as a foil, Sanders and Warren were able to more easily remain above the fray. However, there is also an ease in defending the progressive vision, because it is aspirational. While other candidates are forced to argue about political possibilities and moderation, the two senators can think bigger and bolder, and ask the audience to do the same.

The hard question for both, which they have avoided on the debate stage to this point, involves how they would pass their policies in a polarized Washington. And many Democrats remain worried that a message of radical change could be perilous in a general election.

Moderates playing offense

While several candidates have embraced liberal policies on issues from health care to immigration to combating climate change, the moderate candidates made themselves heard more this week than at the June debates.

Of the leading Democratic hopefuls, Biden was the most vocal in espousing more centrist views on issues such as health care and immigration. But he was joined Wednesday by Sen. Michael Bennet, who also landed some strong lines as he cast Medicare for All, a sweeping proposal that under Sanders’ plan would eliminate private health insurance, as too extreme.

A night earlier, a spate of low-polling moderate contenders, from Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana to Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, sought to cast their more progressive rivals as unrealistic and excessively far-reaching.

Those contenders face exceedingly steep uphill climbs in this crowded and expensive race, but their arguments were a reminder of the ideological diversity in the Democratic Party, and more broadly of the uncertainty about what the Democratic electorate is looking for in this campaign.