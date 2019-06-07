The Treasury Department released several rules last Tuesday restricting travel to Cuba. The most dramatic changes are the elimination of cruise visits and people-to-people trips. But while the U.S. government has closed some windows, the door to Cuba remains open a crack.

“We are really committed to continuing trips to Cuba,” said Peggy Goldman, president of Friendly Planet Travel, which offers three itineraries to the Caribbean island. “This not the kiss of death for Cuba.”

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which issued the restrictions, travelers who made any transactions related to their trips to Cuba — such as booking flights, hotels or tours — before June 5 can proceed with their plans. However, the Commerce Department removed cruising from that grandfathered group. Effective Wednesday, the agency’s Bureau of Industry and Security stated, “private and corporate aircraft, cruise ships, sailboats, fishing boats, and other similar aircraft and vessels generally will be prohibited from going to Cuba.”

Cruise changes

John McAuliff, executive director of the Fund for Reconciliation and Development, a nonprofit that helps foster connections between the two countries, summed it up as, “Cruises are dead in the water. They’re over.”

Added Goldman, “This ruling was intended to stop mass tourism, mainly by the cruises.”

At press time, the majority of cruise lines, which sailed nearly 143,000 Americans to Cuba in the first four months of the year, had not indicated how they would respond to the directive or assist passengers holding reservations. A spokesperson for Cruise Lines International Association said, “We are still sorting this out.”

Erica Silverstein, senior editor at Cruise Critic, said helping passengers who have booked a cruise to Cuba is a priority. “Is there any leeway for passengers who have already paid in full?” she asked. “And what does it mean for passengers who have yet to pay their final deposit?”

Cruise lines are nimble and can rearrange itineraries. Ships add and subtract ports often, such as when a hurricane is hurtling toward the region or an island is recovering from a natural disaster. The ships can do the same when faced with a U.S. law banning cruising to Cuba.

“While we can’t say for sure just yet, if the lines are mandated to cancel sailings to Cuba, it’s possible that we might see itinerary adjustments,” Silverstein said. “For cruises where a stop in Cuba is part of a wider Caribbean itinerary, it will be a matter of replacing just the Cuba calls with another port in the Caribbean. For Cuba-focused cruises, it’s possible that they may replace the itinerary entirely.”

Private interactions

The rule also put the kibosh on people-to-people trips, the Obama administration’s program that encouraged Americans to interact with locals. Yet it preserved the similar Support for the Cuban People category. This means Americans can visit the island as long as they don’t frequent state-run businesses and institutions, such as hotels and restaurants. Instead, they must stay at private residences, eat in private restaurants, visit independently owned shops and devote their time to engaging with Cubans through such activities as volunteering in community projects.

Goldman said her company was already moving in that direction. She uses an independent bus company, not one owned by the Cuban army; taxis operated by private individuals; and guides who are historians, with the money going toward the rehabilitation of Havana’s buildings. Guests bunk in private homes called casa particulares and dine in private restaurants, or paladares.

“We will comb through all of our tours to comply with the other licenses,” she said. “It’s really not difficult for us to shift over.”

Tom Popper, president of insightCuba, a travel company that leads tours of the island, said travelers who booked trips before the deadline will not see any changes to their itineraries. For future tours, his team will tweak certain elements to include private accommodations and excursions that comply with the law.

“The rule only went so far as to include these two categories,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Individuals, families and groups of friends can also travel under the aegis of the Support for the Cuban People category, as long as they abide by the guidelines and keep a record of their engagement activities for five years, McAuliff said. For example, the category requires U.S. visitors to follow a full-time schedule of experiences that “enhance contact with the Cuban people, support civil society in Cuba, or promote the Cuban people’s independence from Cuban authorities, and result in meaningful interaction with individuals in Cuba.

“It’s very unclear what these activities are,” McAuliff said, “but they are consistent with independent travelers.”

The order for what is not permitted is less ambiguous: No substantial free time or recreation allowed.

Flights

Airlines, meanwhile, survived without a scratch.

“The regulations don’t directly impact them,” Popper said. “Cuban Americans sustain the number of departures, the size of the aircraft and the routes.”

However, McAuliff said the law could affect routes carrying passengers that are equally divided between leisure travelers and Cuban Americans visiting family. He said JetBlue could reconsider its flight from New York’s JFK airport to Havana. Alternately, United’s Newark flight is probably safe, because of the sizable Cuban American population in New Jersey, as are the many flights departing from Florida.

Of course, these rules could be a temporary obstacle to freer travel to Cuba. McAuliff said Congress is expected to consider a bill that will end all travel restrictions, and it has garnered support from a bipartisan majority.

“The question is whether Trump will veto it,” he said.