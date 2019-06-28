Ten more Democratic candidates gathered Thursday for the second of two presidential primary debates in Miami. Like the previous night, the hopefuls spoke about a range of issues — including taxes, health care, climate change, guns and immigration — as they sought to distinguish themselves from the crowded field.
Here's a roundup of key quotes from each of the candidates.
Taxes and socialism
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary Americans built America. … They have to have insurance that is covered and they can afford it.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) “We think it is time for change — real change, and by that I mean that health care in my view is a human right.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “Frankly, this economy is not working for working people … which is why I am proposing that we change the tax code.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) “The debate we’re having in our party right now is confusing because the truth is there’s a big difference between capitalism … and greed.”
John Hickenlooper (Former Colorado governor) “If we don’t clearly define that we are not socialists the Republicans are going to come at us … and call us socialists.”
Electability
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their tables.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) “Joe Biden was right when he said to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago. We have to pass the torch.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) "I'm still holding on to that torch."
Medicare for all
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) “I believe we need to get to universal health care as a right not a privilege. … I would make it an earned benefit.”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) “I would call it Medicare for all who want it. … People can buy in. … We can’t be relying on the tender mercies of the corporate system.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “The quickest fastest way to do it is build on Obamacare, to build on what we did … and make sure that everyone does have an option.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) “We have to have a health care guarantee: If you’re sick, you’re seen. … You never go broke because of it.”
Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) “I believe [building on the Affordable Care Act] is the quickest way there.”
Marianne Williamson (Author and activist) “It’s really nice that we’ve got all these plans, but …. We’ve got to get deeper than just these superficial fixes.”
Immigration
John Hickenlooper (Former Colorado governor) “The first thing we have to do is recognize the humanitarian crisis on the border for what it is. … We have to make sure that [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is completely reformed.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “The first thing I would do is unite families. I’d surge immediately billions of dollars of help to the region.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “I will immediately by executive action reinstate DACA status and DACA protections … and for their parents and veterans.”
Marianne Williamson (Author and activist) “If you are forcibly taking a child from their parents’ arms you are kidnapping them. … These are state-sponsored crimes.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) “On day one we take out our executive-order pen and we rescind every damn thing … that Trump has done.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) “Day one for me, families are reunited. … Families always belong together.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) “Trump has torn apart the moral fabric of who we are. … I would fight for comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship.”
China
Andrew Yang (Entrepreneur) “The tariffs and the trade war are … just punishing producers … and American workers.”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) “The China challenge really is a serious one. …. They’re using technology for the perfection of dictatorship.”
Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) “The biggest threat to our national security right now is Russia, not China, because of the election.”
Race
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) I did not oppose bussing in America. What I opposed is bussing ordered by the Department of Education.
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) "Well, there was a failure of states to integrate public schools in America. ... That's where the federal government must step in. ... Because there are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people."
Climate
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) “We need to begin adapting right away. … We need to do a carbon tax and dividend.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “Climate change represents an existential threat.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “I would immediately insist that we in fact build 5,000 recharging stations” nationwide and “immediately rejoin the Paris [climate] accord.”
John Hickenlooper (Former Colorado governor) “I recognize that we’re within 10 or 12 years of actually suffering irreversible damage” but we must “work with” the oil and gas industry.
Guns
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) “There are weapons that have absolutely no place in American cities or neighborhoods.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “I’m the guy that got the Brady Bill passed, background checks. … Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) “We have a gun crisis right now. … Assault weapons are from the military and they should not be on the streets of America.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) With a mandatory assault weapon buy-back program "we can take the most dangerous weapons from the most dangerous people. ... We have the NRA on the ropes.”
Closing statements
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “We need a nominee who has the ability to prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump and I will do that.”
Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “I’m ready to lead this country because I think it’s important to restore the soul of this nation. This president has ripped it out.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) "Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military-industrial complex, and the fossil fuel industry."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) “Women in America are on fire … but our rights are under attack like never before. … I will take on the fights that no one else will.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) “We can’t be a forward-looking party if we look to the past for our leadership.”
Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.) “We need to build a broad coalition of Americans to beat Donald Trump, end the corruption in Washington.”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) "I want to be able to look back on these years and say my generation delivered climate solutions, racial equality, and an end to endless war."
John Hickenlooper (Former Colorado governor) "We don’t need big government to do big things. … If we turn toward socialism, we run the risk of helping to re-elect the worst president in American history."
Andrew Yang (Entrepreneur) “I am proof that our democracy still works. … I can build a much broader coalition to beat Donald Trump. It is not left it is not right it is forward.”