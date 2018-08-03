Summer means road trips and road trips mean snacks — well, sure, also destinations, but mostly snacks. On a recent long and winding adventure, I found myself wondering what chefs pack for road trips. So I polled culinary professionals around the country, and learned that it's not all Wendy's French fries on the road. Here's what the food experts will be eating behind the wheel this summer.

Chewing on snackable meats

One of the most popular road-trip picks, judging from our limited poll, is snackable meat. Why? It's portable, easy to eat, low-mess and generally demands no refrigeration.

Joe Carroll, the restaurateur behind Casino Clam Bar in Brooklyn and a number of other concepts, makes jerky himself when possible, although he says he has made some outstanding gas station finds. "Often, it covers both sweet and savory cravings, depending on the marinade, and it takes a while to chew so you can't eat it all up too fast," he says.

Lisa Marie White, executive pastry chef at Marsh House, L.A. Jackson and Killebrew (all in the Thompson Nashville hotel in Tennessee), goes for a particular type of jerky: Cattaneo Bros. Black Pepper Thick-Cut Beef Jerky.

Angie Rito, chef and partner at Don Angie in New York, also finds solace in snack meat. "Slim Jims are my guilty pleasure," Rito says.

For Thomas Lents, chef at the Apparatus Room and Chef's Table in Detroit — who was the chef at the now-closed Sixteen in Chicago, which earned two Michelin stars while he was there — jerky is a nod to his Michigan roots. In his youth, he would hunt and preserve meat. "Learning to make my own jerky and its connection through hunting to the source of the food has always been important to me," he says. Plus, he adds, it's energizing on long drives.

Keeping it light

It's not all about salt licks for carnivores, though. A number of chefs prefer to eat light and healthy on the road, with a sugary indulgence tossed in here and there.

Frank Pellegrino Jr., co-owner of Rao's Restaurant Group, makes regular road trips between his Italian joints in Las Vegas and Los Angeles (not to mention the original Rao's in Harlem, which opened in 1896) and he sticks to the basics: fresh fruit, such as watermelon and cantaloupe, cut into bite-size pieces and sometimes frozen, along with nuts and water. "The fruit and nuts are refreshing, and most importantly, healthy and digest well, and won't interfere with all the dishes I have to taste upon my arrival in L.A. at Rao's," Pellegrino says.

Peter Serpico, chef and owner of Serpico in Philadelphia, packs salted seaweed for road trips. "It's crispy seaweed, sesame oil and salt," he says. "My wife grew up on seaweed snacks and I love that my daughter is now growing up on them."

Chef Shane Solomon of Pizzeria Stella in Philadelphia opts for a different kind of crispy crunch: oven-roasted chickpeas. "They're a triple threat of convenience, flavor and nutrients," he says. "My favorite preparation is to coat them in olive oil with lemon zest, chile flakes, shaved garlic and a little finely chopped tomato. We roast them slowly until the garlic and tomato become sticky sweet and toss in a little sea salt and chopped parsley."

Chef Natsume Aoi, executive pastry chef at Morimoto in Manhattan, loads up on dried fruit for long drives, especially coconut shards and purple yam, which reminds her of her childhood in Japan. "Purple yam is grown locally all over in Okinawa. Whether in fresh or dried form, they remind me fondly of home," she says. She punctuates the mix with sour gummy bears from Haribo and says the sweet and the sour helps keep her alert behind the wheel.

Forgetting the calorie count

But really, healthy snacking on a road trip? Anyone who's ever been on a cross-country odyssey knows the open road is a pass on the whole calorie-counting thing.

"My favorite road trip snack to pack is cold fried chicken because it tastes equally as good cold as it does hot," says Paul Wahlberg, chef and owner of Wahlburgers, a fast-casual joint with locations around the country.

Craig Koketsu, chef and partner at Quality Meats in Manhattan, goes for the bold: Cool Ranch Doritos. Beyond the zippy, zesty flavor, he says he loves that he can eat them without getting too messy. "I'm a little OCD when I get behind the wheel. I never take my eyes off the road, and I hate to drive with greasy fingers," he says. "The perfect-bite size of Cool Ranch Doritos allows my wife to feed me them one by one without sacrificing road safety or cleanliness," he says.

Recalling childhood

The open road coaxes out memories of childhood drives, making snacks from youth popular.

For Molly Yeh, a cookbook author, food blogger and host of Food Network's "Girl Meets Farm" who is based in East Grand Forks, Minn., that snack is a Lunchable. The lunch combo was a treat growing up, so now she makes her own little boxes. "I live for the process of assembling cute little snacks into cute individual compartments. It's creatively fulfilling and appeals to my affinity for nostalgia. I'd plan road trips just for the opportunity to make road snacks if I could," she says. Yeh makes her own crackers, cookies and even bologna.

For Giuseppe Tentori, executive chef and partner of GT Fish & Oyster and GT Prime in Chicago, a road trip is really an excuse to eat a childhood favorite. "I had to stop eating gummy bears at home because I liked them too much, so they are my go-to road trip candy and make driving for hours in the car feel like a real treat," he says.

Inspired to ante up your culinary car-trip game? While we won't be making our own bologna anytime soon, the idea of cutting food into tiny, Lunchable-like pieces for the open road does have some appeal.