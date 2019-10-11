A panel of scientists has issued new nutritional guidelines for children, describing in detail what they should be allowed to drink in the first years of life. The recommendations, among the most comprehensive and restrictive to date, may startle some parents.

Babies should receive only breast milk or formula, the panel said. Water may be added to the diet at 6 months; infants receiving formula may be switched to cow's milk at 12 months. For the first five years, children should drink mostly milk and water, according to the guidelines.

Children 5 and under should not be given any drink with sugar or other sweeteners, including low-calorie or artificially sweetened beverages, chocolate milk or other flavored milk, caffeinated drinks and toddler formulas.

Plant-based beverages, such as almond, rice or oat milk, also should be avoided. (Soy milk is the preferred alternative for parents who want an alternative to cow's milk.)

In what may come as a shock to parents with pantries full of juice boxes, the panel also said that young children should drink less than a cup of 100% juice per day — and that none at all is a better choice.

The new guidelines were produced by Healthy Eating Research, a nutrition advocacy group. The recommendations have been endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

The cautions against sweetened beverages arrive amid persistent concerns about childhood obesity. About 19% of children in the United States are obese.

"Close to half of all 2- to 5-year-olds in the U.S. drink sugary drinks every day, which we know increases their risk of obesity, diabetes and other health problems," said Megan Lott, deputy director of Healthy Eating Research.

"These recommendations simplify everything for parents — water, milk and limited amounts of 100% fruit juice," she added.

Children do not need juice and are better off eating fruit, the panel said. Excessive juice consumption can lead to dental decay and weight gain and is linked to overall poor nutrition.

"When we talk about empty calories that are consumed through beverages and the number of calories people get from sugar-sweetened drinks, we're not just talking about soda," said Dr. Richard Besser, president and chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropy focused on health. "Juice is another source of calories that nutritionally aren't terrific."

Recommendations to limit juice are not new: The pediatrics academy has long advised that babies not be given juice till they are a year old, and that the amount of juice be limited to 4 ounces per day for children ages 1 to 3.

Plant-based milk beverages often contain added sweeteners or artificial flavorings, and are less nutritious than cow's milk, a glass of which contains 8 grams of protein along with nutrients such as calcium.

With the exception of soy milk, plant-based milks are poor in protein. Although they are often fortified, scientists do not know whether people are able to absorb these nutrients as efficiently as those naturally present in other foods.

There is no rigorous data from studies of children about the safety of artificially sweetened drinks and other low-calorie sweetened beverages, she said, and the products can condition a child to prefer sweet drinks generally.

William Dermody, a spokesman for the American Beverage Association, said beverage companies agree that "it's important for families to moderate sugar consumption to ensure a balanced, healthy lifestyle, and this is especially true for young children."

A spokesman for the Juice Products Association, however, said that for children with limited access to fresh produce, juice can help improve fruit intake. Federal dietary guidelines recognize three-quarters of a cup of 100% juice as equivalent to three-quarters of a cup of fruit.

Children develop preferences for foods and beverages at a young age, and the recommendations are made with an eye to shaping a healthy palate.

"The hope is that through this approach, you'll help your child develop a taste for what's good for them," Besser said.