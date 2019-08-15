More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Authorities ID truck driver killed in crash during morning commute in south metro
The truck driver hit a car from behind on Hwy. 55, authorities said.
National
Wisconsin GOP leader says gun safety laws are ineffective
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says gun control measures being pushed by Gov. Tony Evers are ineffective and "very unlikely" to be taken up by the Legislature.
Local
Death of man found near suicide victim investigated
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a South Dakota man who was found next to a woman who officials say committed suicide in western Minnesota.
Local
Crash near Alexandria, Minn. leaves at least one dead
The State Patrol said a vehicle crossed the centerline on Hwy. 29
Local
Man convicted of killing officer fires attorneys
A man convicted of killing a Milwaukee police officer has fired his attorneys two weeks before his sentencing.