– Luo Qi used to be part of the problem. He would zip around Shanghai on a motorbike delivering some of the 3.3 million containers of takeout food and drinks that people here order every day.

Now, he manages a trash-sorting depot, where he ensures those takeout containers are recycled.

"Like General Secretary Xi said, 'Lush mountains and clear waters are invaluable assets like mountains of gold and silver,' " said Luo, a 31-year-old migrant worker, quoting President Xi Jinping.

Shanghai is channeling the same zeal that drove its emergence as a financial center into garbage management. This city of more than 24 million people produces more than 10 million tons of garbage every year, but until now there has been no system for minimizing the amount that ends up in landfills or incinerators. The shift is a local response to a bigger waste problem that has led China to ban imports of solid waste from countries including the United States.

Environmental issues are emerging as a concern for the Communist Party as citizens voice worries about poor air and water quality. Shanghai has become the first Chinese city to introduce new rules for waste management, with similar initiatives to follow in other major centers, including Beijing.

Since July 1, residents have been required to sort their garbage into four categories: recyclables, such as paper, plastic, glass, scrap metal and fabric; perishables, such as food waste, flowers and medicinal herbs; hazardous materials, such as batteries, light bulbs, medicine and paint; and dry or "residual," anything that is not recyclable, hazardous or perishable.

There are some complicated rules. Corn kernels and cobs are perishable waste, but the husk is residual waste. Fish and chicken bones are food waste, but harder pork and beef bones, along with oyster and clam shells, are dry waste. The shell of a hairy crab is perishable, but king crab shells are residual.

The authorities are ready to provide financial incentives to make sure people sort their trash. Individuals face fines of $7 to $30 for not sorting their trash properly, while penalties for companies can reach $70,000. Repeat offenders could lose points from their social credit score, the system under which Chinese authorities penalize people for behavior they deem antisocial.

Local media has been full of cautionary tales. A supermarket was fined $4,400 for mixing paper packaging with food waste. The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott hotels were publicly shamed for supplying newly banned items such as toothbrushes and shoeshine pads.

Others have needed more than fines. One volunteer was taken to the hospital after being assaulted by a woman who didn't take kindly to her suggestion that she separate her food scraps from her dry waste. The assailant was given three days' detention, said the Shanghai Daily.

Yet authorities are happy with how it has gone. "Considering the gap in garbage sorting between Shanghai and some foreign countries, we can say that our city is well underway to closing the gap," said Wei Dong, a member of the Standing Committee of Shanghai People's Congress.

These new rules have created an opportunity for entrepreneurship. People such as Luo, the former delivery man, are responding to orders through apps not for meals, but for trash sorting. "Our company will provide door-to-door service to collect and throw out garbage," Luo said.

The work is tedious but could be rewarding, Luo said. Garbage collectors can expect to earn $700 or $800 a month, but there is the potential to earn as much as $2,000 — a good wage — depending on the value and volume of goods they can recycle. "People have noticed that we could earn this much money simply being a garbage collector, but they don't see that we work 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. outside under the sun," he said.