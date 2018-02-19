Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be open. Call for hours. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be open limited hours. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have a limited schedule. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will have normal service. Call Metro Mobility for service. The Northstar will have regular service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Schools: Many public schools will be closed. Call for hours. The University of Minnesota will be open.

Libraries: Many libraries will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

PATRICIA GRICE