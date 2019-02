What’s open on Presidents’ Day

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be open limited hours. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores are open. Call for hours.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and the Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have a reduced weekday schedule. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. There is Northstar service.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools will be closed; the University of Minnesota will be open.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.