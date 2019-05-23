The MIAC has ousted St. Thomas from the conference. Now what?

Can the Tommies move directly to Division I?

No. The NCAA says Division III schools must first reclassify to Division II, then to Division I.

"Generally speaking, the process to reclassify from Division III to Division I would be a 12-year window from start to finish," NCAA spokesperson Meghan Durham said.

It takes three years for schools to fully transition from D-III to D-II. The NCAA requires that schools remain a full member of D-II for at least five years before making the next move up the ladder. Reclassification from D-II to D-I entails a four-year transition period, plus an offer of membership from a conference, before attaining full D-I status.

What about Division II?

The D-II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) would be a logical geographic fit — and it expects to have an opening. Augustana announced in December that it will transition to Division I, which would leave the NSIC with 15 teams. Augustana is a member of the South Division, which includes Minnesota State Mankato, Concordia (St. Paul), Southwest Minnesota State and Winona State.

While most NSIC members are state schools, five are private, as is St. Thomas. According to the league, NSIC undergraduate enrollments range from 755 (Upper Iowa) to 15,110 (MSU Mankato).

Could the Tommies find another D-III conference?

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) could be a fit. The WIAC has won more D-III national championships than any other conference, and members' undergraduate enrollments range from 5,678 to 12,412.

Though the eight full members of the WIAC are all Wisconsin state schools, the conference bylaws do not prohibit out-of-state institutions, and two MIAC schools — Gustavus and Hamline — are affiliate members for women's gymnastics.

WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner said, "The WIAC has been in the past and remains open now to adding full or affiliate members."

What about the Tommies-Johnnies football rivalry?

If the Tommies stay in Division III, the rivalry could remain intact. MIAC football teams play two nonconference games each season. If they move to Division II, however, the series — which has brought the MIAC national media attention and showcases D-III football at its best — would be much less likely to continue.

Rachel Blount