WASHINGTON — Paul Ryan's future as House speaker has been a topic of great speculation. Even the question of whether he will seek re-election to his Wisconsin seat remains secret.
Officially, Ryan says he's still deciding. But a person familiar with Ryan's thinking told The Associated Press this week the speaker plans to file campaign paperwork and intends to win his seat.
To do so, the Republican would have to fend off primary challengers, including one styled after President Donald Trump, and Democrats are fired up about a union ironworker, Randy Bryce, who goes by the Twitter moniker "Iron Stache."
Whether he will remain speaker could depend on what happens in the election nationally.
