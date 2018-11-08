UTRECHT, Netherlands — Self-styled positivity guru Emile Ratelband thinks age is just a number. And his is a number the Dutchman wants changed.
The 69-year-old television personality has asked a court in the Netherlands to approve his request for a new birthday that officially would make him 49.
Ratelband says his legal appeal is consistent with other forms of personal transformation that are gaining acceptance and government recognition in the Netherlands and around the world.
He said on Thursday: "With this free(dom) of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself."
