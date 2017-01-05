Early January seems like a pretty good time to sit around the fireplace, drinking something hot and going a whole lot of nowhere.

But if you’re bound and determined to get out of the house and keep that holiday buzz going, well, we can respect that. And in fact, we’ve got a few suggestions. Bundle up though – winter in Minnesota is definitely upon us.

Friday, Jan. 6

Glam Doll Donuts Northeast Grand Opening Party – Yep, that’s right, there’s another storefront featuring your favorite crazy fried treats debuting across town from its first location on Eat Street. Glam Doll will have donut samples – included this oft-Instagrammed insanity – and free beer from Fair State Brewing while it lasts. Party goes from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Intro to Brewing / Intro to Winemaking – Question: What does one do on a frigid January weekend? Answer: Make lots of homemade booze and then drink it. Midwest Supplies is ready to provide the necessary science to make that dream come true with its double-header classes – Intro to Brewing (noon) and Intro to Winemaking (2:30 p.m.). And there’s more good news: both explainers are free.

Lantern Lit Holiday Glogg tours – If you’ve been wanting to catch one of these beautiful events at the American Swedish Institute but you simply got too busy with the holidays (our hands are raised over here), this is your last chance for the season. Saturday evening will feature the stunning, holiday decorated Turnblad Mansion, bites from Fika and of course, plenty of glogg – a warm mulled wine. Tickets for the event (6:30 to 8 p.m.) are $50 for ASI members and $55 for non-members.

Brewer’s Battle – If you’re the type that likes to revel in the winter instead of hide from it, head 30 minutes east of the Twin Cities to the Afton Alps where ski teams representing ten different regional and national craft brewers will face off in a race (12:20 p.m.). The winner gets a tap line at Afton Alps for the rest of the year. And all onlookers get to partake too – a complimentary craft beer tasting featuring all the racing brews goes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Check it out.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Raw and bubbles bar – Think the flow of Champagne and oysters comes to a halt after New Year’s? Wrong. At least that’s the policy of Heyday, which is keeping the party going with an overflow of seafood and sparkling wine. The evening will feature a shucking station featuring bivalves from both coasts as well as specials on oyster po’boys, sea urchin, crudos and bubbly, among other delights. Walk-ins or reservations are fine by them.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

$1 sandwiches at the new Erbert & Gerbert – If you’re the one always searching for freebies and other crazy deals, get thee to the latest installment of this hoagie chain, which opens at 1730 New Brighton Blvd, Suite 101 in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 7. This 100th location will be doling out sandwiches for just $1 a pop to the first 100 customers after it opens at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Friday, Jan. 13

Farm to Table/ Vine to Glass – After kicking off Birdie’s new year with a new look on Thursday, the Nighthawks offshoot will host a dinner featuring food and wines inspired by France’s Loire Valley. Small Lot MN will be curating the wine list. Tickets for the 7:30 seating are $100.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Pha Khao: A Lao pop-up – If you’re a refined fan of Asian cuisine, perhaps you already know that the Twin Cities doesn’t have any restaurants that specialize specifically in Laotian food. And if you’re aware of that hole in the market, you’re probably also privy to the knowledge that Laotian food is seriously delicious. We’re talking dishes like coconut rice cakes filled with pork and green papaya salad topped with blue crab. And no, we’re not just activating your drool sensors for no reason: there’s a feast of such bounty headed your way. Instagram star/ Youtube sensation Christina Tia – her Youtube cooking channel is called House of X Tia – is pairing up with Ann Ahmed, the chef and owner of Lemongrass Thai Cuisine to host a dinner inspired by the histories of their grandmothers. Diners at MidCity Kitchen (695 Raymond Av. in St. Paul) will be seated on the floor around rattan pedestal tables and eating family style. Tickets for the 6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings are just $65, including alcohol.