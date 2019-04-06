What’s happening: A guide to Sunday’s Final Four events
And then there were two! Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.
4 things to do today
- Shaq, Charles Barkley coach celebrity teams at St. Thomas: The two NBA legends go head-to-head leading teams of celebrities at the Celebrity Crunch Challenge at St. Thomas’ Shoenecker Arena and Fieldhouse. Fans will also be treated to music, a performance by the St. Thomas dance team and a dunk exhibition. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.
- NCAA fans dribble through downtown Minneapolis: The NCAA Final Four Dribble youth parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The first 3,000 participants receive a T-shirt, basketball and free entry to the Fan Fest.
- Final Four Fan Fest continues: Doors open at 11 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling and other activities courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings, autograph sessions, guest appearances and a 3-on-3 tournament. Free admission for kids 12 and under.
- More tailgating on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games, music, fan dance-offs and a giant Ferris wheel. Saturday’s festivities kick off at 2 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continue until 10 p.m. Free.
Today’s top stories
- Virginia, Texas Tech to battle for NCAA championship: Embarrassed a year ago as the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed, the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Auburn Tigers 63-62 on Kyle Guy's trio of free throws to advance to Monday night's championship game. If fans thought that first game was rugged, they settled in for an absolute slugfest in Game 2, as Texas Tech outmuscled Michigan State 61-51 to reach the first NCAA championship game in school history.
- Final Four makes Minneapolis the center of sports world: Never mind the rain and the daunting cross-country quests undertaken by truck, bus and plane. A crush of out-of-town visitors, estimated at 100,000 strong, crammed into the Twin Cities this weekend as the four remaining teams faced off at a stadium built for football. Attndance on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium was 72,711.
- For do-it-all sportscaster, Final Four retains its aura: On Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jim Nantz called his 29th Final Four for CBS, a record among broadcasters that doesn't figure to be matched any time soon.
Where to gather with NCAA fans
- Pretty much any bar in downtown Minneapolis: You’re sure to find college hoops fans at Erik the Red, Cowboy Jack’s, Brit’s Pub, Bus Stop Burgers, Finnegans Brew Co., Kieran’s Irish Pub, the Pourhouse, Brothers Bar & Grill, the Depot Tavern, the Loon Cafe, 8th Street Grill, Lyon’s Pub, Rock Bottom Brewery, Stadium Bar & Grill, Crooked Pint Ale House, Sneaky Pete’s, the Local and City Works.
- What if you just want to hang with fans of your team? The UVA Club of the Twin Cities is hosting a game watch party Monday evening at Bunnie's Bar and Grill in northeast Minneapolis. The Texas Tech Alumni Association is encouraging fans to meet up at Brother's Bar & Grill in downtown Minneapolis for Monday's big game.
- Anything else? Katy Perry and Zedd are headlining the March Madness Music Series at the Armory, but it is sold out. First Avenue is hosting a “Funky Four” dance party. Enjoy a “whole hog brunch” Sunday at Butcher & The Boar, burger joint Red Cow Uptown is hosting a watch party Saturday evening and Eat Street’s Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has specials all weekend. The Mall of America’s 3-on-3 tournament for college basketball players continues with a $150,000 grand prize and a special Basketball Championship Superstore.
Getting around
- These roads are closed: While there are some road closures surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium and Nicollet Mall, the footprint for the Final Four is much smaller than it was for last year’s Super Bowl. Bookmark this map of downtown Minneapolis to help you get around.
- Public transit is a great option: Metro Transit has created a handy guide to help locals and out-of-town college basketball fans navigate the light rail and bus systems. Rideshare app Lyft is teaming up with Captain Morgan to offer $20 ride credits to users 21 and older this weekend, though supplies are limited.
- What else is there to do? Never fear! If you need a break from basketball, check out our Essential Twin Cities Guide for tons of food, shopping and activity recommendations.