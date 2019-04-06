What’s happening: A guide to Sunday’s Final Four events

And then there were two! Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.

4 things to do today Shaq, Charles Barkley coach celebrity teams at St. Thomas: The two NBA legends go head-to-head leading teams of celebrities at the Celebrity Crunch Challenge at St. Thomas’ Shoenecker Arena and Fieldhouse. Fans will also be treated to music, a performance by the St. Thomas dance team and a dunk exhibition. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Free and open to the public. NCAA fans dribble through downtown Minneapolis: The NCAA Final Four Dribble youth parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The first 3,000 participants receive a T-shirt, basketball and free entry to the Fan Fest. Final Four Fan Fest continues: Doors open at 11 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling and other activities courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings, autograph sessions, guest appearances and a 3-on-3 tournament. Free admission for kids 12 and under. More tailgating on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games, music, fan dance-offs and a giant Ferris wheel. Saturday’s festivities kick off at 2 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continue until 10 p.m. Free.