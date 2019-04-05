What’s happening: A guide to Friday’s Final Four events
The teams are here, the stadium is ready and fans are pouring into the Twin Cities. Here’s a roundup of the day’s Final Four news and events for locals and visitors alike.
Three things to do today
- Final Four Fan Fest kicks off: Doors open at 11 a.m. at Minneapolis Convention Center, with an assortment of family-friendly activities scheduled, including a chicken wing sampling from Buffalo Wild Wings, several autograph sessions and a 4 p.m. pep rally. Free admission for kids 12 and under.
- Watch the teams practice at U.S. Bank Stadium: The stadium will open its doors at 10 a.m. so fans can watch all four teams practice, grab some autographs and take in the Reese’s College All-Star Game at 3:35 p.m. Free.
- Tailgate on Nicollet Mall! OK, so maybe the organizers’ spelling wasn’t the best, but the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Party features food, games and a giant Ferris wheel, as well as free concerts. The free event begins at 4 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between S. 8th and 12th streets and continues through Monday.
Today’s top stories
- This Final Four is all about new blood, not blue bloods: For the first time since 1987, the Final Four won’t feature at least one of these six traditional power programs, often referred to as blue bloods: Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Louisville. If that has dented the excitement of some casual fans, it has had the opposite effect on the die-hards from the nontraditional powers who are treating this weekend like it might never happen again.
- Downtown Minneapolis gets ready for crowds, games: As the Final Four teams took their first practice shots from the court at the center of U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday, downtown workers and businesses prepared their own game plans for the next four days when college basketball’s biggest tournament is in town. Players and workers both say they’re making adjustments.
- Choose your all-time Final Four dream team: Pick five starters, a sixth man and a coach, from these all-time Final Four greats, and submit it. We’ll count up the votes next Monday – Championship Monday – and reveal Star Tribune readers’ picks for the Final Four Dream Team.
Where to gather with NCAA fans
- Pretty much any bar in downtown Minneapolis: You can watch the games Saturday at Erik the Red, Cowboy Jack’s, Brit’s Pub, Bus Stop Burgers, Finnegans Brew Co., Kieran’s Irish Pub, the Pourhouse, Brothers Bar & Grill, the Depot Tavern, the Loon Cafe, 8th Street Grill, Lyon’s Pub, Rock Bottom Brewery, Stadium Bar & Grill, Crooked Pint Ale House, Sneaky Pete’s, the Local and City Works.
- What if you just want to hang with fans of your team? The UVA Club of the Twin Cities is hosting a “Wahoo Welcome” Friday night at the Mansion at Uptown and a pre-game party Saturday at the Grand 1858 in southeast Minneapolis on Saturday. The Auburn Alumni & Fans Tip-off Party is going down Friday evening at Roseville’s Bent Brewstillery, which will also host a watch party for Auburn fans on Saturday. Michigan State fans can attend a pep rally Friday at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis and watch the game at either the Office Pub and Grill, Sneaky Pete’s or GameWorks at Mall of America. The Texas Tech Alumni Association is pre-gaming at Lumber Exchange in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, while Brothers Bar & Grill will host a watch party for Red Raiders fans.
- Anything else? Enjoy a “whole hog brunch” Saturday and Sunday at Butcher & The Boar, burger joint Red Cow Uptown is hosting a watch party Saturday evening and Eat Street’s Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has specials all weekend. The Mall of America will feature a 3-on-3 tournament for college basketball players with a $150,000 grand prize and a special Basketball Championship Superstore.
Getting around
- These roads are closed: While there are some road closures surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium and Nicollet Mall, the footprint for the Final Four is much smaller than it was for last year’s Super Bowl. Bookmark this map of downtown Minneapolis to help you get around.
- Public transit is a great option: Metro Transit has created a handy guide to help locals and out-of-town college basketball fans navigate the light rail and bus systems.
- What else is there to do? Never fear! If you need a break from basketball, check out our Essential Twin Cities Guide for tons of food, shopping and activity recommendations.