What's closed today due to the extreme cold:
U.S. Postal Service mail delivery
Most Minnesota school districts
University of Minnesota and other local colleges
Lunds, Byerly’s and Kowalski’s grocery stores will close again at 7 p.m.
Ice Castles in Excelsior
Major ski hills throughout Minnesota — Afton Alps, Buck Hill, Welch Village, Spirit Mountain and Lutsen.
Several well-known historic sites — including Mill City Museum, the James J. Hill House and Split Rock Lighthouse.
Surly Brewing
What's affected:
Blue Line riders are being told to bundle up and expect delays as trains are using only one track between Cedar Avenue Station and the Mall of America
The Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowplows off the roads in 11 southeastern counties because of the extreme cold.
What's still on or open:
Memphis plays the Timberwolves, 7 p.m. at Target Center
Illinois plays the Gophers in men's basketball, 8 p.m. at Williams Arena
A number of Twin Cities shelters announced they would remain open around the clock.
