What's closed today due to the extreme cold:

U.S. Postal Service mail delivery

Most Minnesota school districts

University of Minnesota and other local colleges

Lunds, Byerly’s and Kowalski’s grocery stores will close again at 7 p.m.

Ice Castles in Excelsior

Major ski hills throughout Minnesota — Afton Alps, Buck Hill, Welch Village, Spirit Mountain and Lutsen.

Several well-known historic sites — including Mill City Museum, the James J. Hill House and Split Rock Lighthouse.

Surly Brewing

What's affected:

Blue Line riders are being told to bundle up and expect delays as trains are using only one track between Cedar Avenue Station and the Mall of America

The Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowplows off the roads in 11 southeastern counties because of the extreme cold.

What's still on or open:

Memphis plays the Timberwolves, 7 p.m. at Target Center

Illinois plays the Gophers in men's basketball, 8 p.m. at Williams Arena

A number of Twin Cities shelters announced they would remain open around the clock.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that there are no hearings at the Capitol Wednesday. There are hearings schedule.