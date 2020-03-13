As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow nationwide, Minnesota organizations are canceling events and businesses are closing in an effort to slow the spread of the contagious disease. Here’s a list of what’s closed, canceled, postponed or going remote in Minnesota:

Events

- Both the St. Paul and Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day parades are canceled.

- Wordplay book festival will become a virtual celebration that takes place in April and May and shared via streaming, online and in podcasts.

Arts

- The Minneapolis Institute of Art canceled two weeks of events, tours and activities but plans to remain open.

- The Walker Art Center will remain open, but it canceled all on-site programs until April 15.

- Mia canceled two weeks of events, closed its Family Center and suspended its Arts Carts program.

- “Welcome Home,” a Red Eye Theater production scheduled to perform in Twin Cities homes on March 13-29, is postponed to this fall.

- The Minnesota Orchestra will play to an empty hall on Friday evening. The orchestra canceled two weeks of concerts and events.

Concerts

- The Lumineers concert at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center scheduled for this weekend is postponed to Sept. 24.

- Jason Aldean’s Saturday show at the Xcel is postponed to Aug. 8.

- Kenny Chesney will reschedule his May 2 concert at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

- Dan + Shay moved their April 10 Target Center show to Aug. 29.

- First Avenue canceled events over the next week at its various locations, including Drive-By Truckers, Devon Townsend and Adam Green.

Schools and universities

- The University of Minnesota is moving to online classes on all five of its system campuses, which will continue at least until April 1.

- The University of St. Thomas, Mitchell Hamline School of Law and Carleton College announced they are transitioning to online classes.

- Minneapolis Public Schools canceled all nonessential activities, like field trips and interdistrict events.

Sports

- NBA postponed its season, effectively canceling all Minnesota Timberwolves games at Target Center indefinitely.

- NHL postponed its season, which renders the Minnesota Wild inactive.

- The NCAA canceled men’s and women’s basketball championships (March Madness), along with all remaining winter and spring sports championships

- U.S. Bank Stadium was scheduled to host the NCAA Wrestling Championship, but the event, which was expect to draw 45,000 attendees per session, is canceled.

- The Big Ten Conference announced delays in “all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”

- The Boys Grade State Basketball Championship, which would have had 873 teams playing in 22 locations across the state on March 14 and 15 is postponed.

Michelle Griffith (michelle.griffith@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.