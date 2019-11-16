What's at stake Saturday?
• If Wisconsin loses at Nebraska (kickoff at 11 a.m.), the Gophers can clinch the Big Ten West title by beating Iowa.
• If Wisconsin wins and the Gophers lose, the Gophers' lead shrinks to one game with two games left, including the Nov. 30 border battle.
• If Wisconsin and the Gophers both win or both lose, Minnesota can clinch the West with a victory next week at Northwestern.
