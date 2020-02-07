Failure to launch

Former Minnesotan Tom McCarthy almost shot the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” in the Twin Cities, but “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” ended up being filmed in Oregon and Canada. From a promotional standpoint, it’s a significant loss. This family-friendly fare about a rather clueless 11-year-old detective does a nice job of showcasing Portland, especially when Failure’s assistant, a ravenous polar bear, goes snooping on his own. The movie, based on Stephan Pastis’ book, won’t be a player on the awards circuit, but it should give a little boost to Northwest tourism.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Play station

Several key troublemakers from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” are behind “Mystic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” a sitcom rooting for a ragtag team of programmers charged with developing a new video game. Considering that “Sunny” is one of TV’s darkest comedies, this is a surprisingly routine office comedy — the staff includes the requisite kiss-butt assistant, befuddled human resources director and underappreciated deputy — that has more in common with Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. than Paddy’s Pub.

Now streaming on Apple TV

McCarthy

Jailhouse rock

The legal drama “For Life” may be based on the real trials and tribulations of Isaac Wright Jr., a wrongly incarcerated prisoner who became a licensed attorney behind bars, but it feels about as authentic as “Ally McBeal.” The series, which comes from “Without a Trace” creator Hank Steinberg, may be guilty of relying too much on soap opera sidebars, but Nicholas Pinnock gives a noble performance as the defiant convict.

9 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Rejoining the tribe

Twenty past “Survivor” champions are returning for another round of backstabbing, alliances and bad hygiene. “Survivor: Winners at War” celebrates the show’s 20th year on the air with the best of the best — including fan favorites Yul Kwon and Ethan Zohn — vying for a $2 million purse, the largest single-person cash prize in reality TV history. Maybe host Jeff Probst will use this milestone season to share footage of his visits to the Fountain of Youth.

7 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Love is in the air

The contestants on the new dating show “Love Is Blind” grouse that physical looks are overrated, which is easy for them to say; they’re all gorgeous. But the series isn’t nearly as superficial as others in the genre, thanks to a format in which the singles woo each other without any face-to-face encounters. Those who tune in for “The Bachelor” solely for the drooling and drunken drama will feel stiffed. Everyone else will be smitten.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Neal Justin





