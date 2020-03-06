Offer you can’t refuse

If you’re addicted to “Narcos,” you’ll definitely want to check out “ZeroZeroZero,” an eight-part series that takes viewers around the world while following a massive cocaine shipment. Mexico and Italy have rarely looked more gorgeous, which makes the bloodless acts of violence — one unfortunate player gets fed to a ravenous pig — all the more jarring. A high tolerance for subtitles and “Godfather” references is required.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Tell me a story

When Steven Spielberg decided to tell “Amazing Stories” in the mid-’80s, he offered many of his famous peers, including Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood, a chance to dabble in TV. It’s no longer a big deal for big-time film directors to go “slumming” on the small screen, which may explain why Spielberg has put the reboot in the hands of Adam Horowitz and Minnesotan Eddy Kitsis, the duo behind ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” The first episode, in which a Tinder-swiping Iowan finds true love via a time-traveling cellar, is far from “amazing,” but even a mediocre impression of “The Twilight Zone” is better than none.

Now streaming on Apple TV

Have yuks, will travel

“Rob Riggle: Global Investigator” gives the comic actor an opportunity to rack up frequent flyer miles and make the case that he should star in an “Indiana Jones” spoof. The former Marine has the physical attributes to pull off the role and shows off his skills in the premiere episode, doing his own cave diving in a quest to find the lost city of Atlantis. But he’s primarily in search of laughs. Mission accomplished.

9 p.m. Sunday, Discovery

Blinding me with science

If space is endless, then maybe one of the most popular expeditions of the subject can go on forever, as well. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” is the latest lesson in Carl Sagan’s science class with Neil deGrasse Tyson taking over professorial duties from the late author. The limited series, which will be rebroadcast on Fox later this year, relies way too much on “Star Trek,” which is bound to happen when you have a host who appears to have graduated from the William Shatner School of Acting and a director, Brannon Braga, who helped created “Voyager.” Still, you’ll still feel billions and billions times smarter than you did before tuning in.

7 p.m. Monday, National Geographic

Slam dunk

Thanks to the Lynx, Minnesotans already know how thrilling women’s basketball can get, but the rest of the country may be surprised by how pumped up they get by “Women of Troy.” The documentary celebrates the success of the 1980s USC squad, most notably Cheryl Miller, and how that dream team set the stage for creation of the WNBA. The highlights are mesmerizing, as are filmmaker Alison Ellwood’s interviews with former Trojans, all still looking like they’re ready to play ball.

8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

Neal Justin





