Too cool for school

In "Stargirl," an introverted teenager (Graham Verchere) gets lured out of his shell by a new student who strums a killer ukulele and dresses like Robin Williams in his "Mork & Mindy" days. The title character, played by Grace VanderWaal, isn't about to unseat Ferris Bueller or Jeff Spicoli as your favorite high school rebel, but she gets cred for jamming out to both Big Star and the Beach Boys.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

The wild bunch

"Westworld" hasn't aired a new episode since June 2018. But that's not the only reason you might not recognize the returning drama. The Western theme-park setting has been replaced by a futuristic Los Angeles, a change of scenery that triggers the introduction of some new cast members, including Aaron Paul. Fortunately, Evan Rachel Wood is back. Her femme fatale (put the emphasis on fatale) is the most memorable character in an otherwise standard sci-fi shoot-'em-up.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Going, going, gone

Turning baseball's bad boy into a sober, doting father could have been a botched play. But the final season of "Brockmire," in which the bombastic title character inexplicably becomes the MLB commissioner, is its best yet. In past years, the sitcom has come across like an overextended "Saturday Night Live" sketch, but star Hank Azaria has added layers of regret and realism to Jim Brockmire, a strategy that pays off, especially in his scenes with love interest Amanda Peet, one of our most underrated comic actors. The result: an out-of-the-park home run.

9 p.m. Wednesday, IFC

Truth be told

"After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News" suffers from a wonky title, but this documentary from Andrew Rossi, who also directed "Page One: Inside the New York Times," is an engaging attempt to show viewers that real "fake news" is not the same as negative coverage of President Donald Trump. Rossi's cameras capture some chilling commentary and outrageous stunts from pranksters who are more interested in smearing their political opponents than dealing with facts.

8 p.m. Thursday, HBO

Love hurts

"Feel Good" is the latest sitcom that's determined to prove that comics are the most sensitive souls on the planet. In this case, the fragile figure is Mae Martin, a stand-up who is so taken by her new girlfriend ("She's like a dangerous Mary Poppins and I'm Bart Simpson") that she keeps sabotaging their relationship. The series, based on Martin's real-life woes, features some amusing bedroom banter, but big laughs are few and far between.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Neal Justin