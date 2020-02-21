Food for thought

An early episode of “Gentrified” flashes to a clip of Donald Trump insisting on his border wall. The drama, whose executive producers include America Ferrera, never responds directly to the president’s words, but it speaks volumes by introducing viewers to a hardworking, likable Mexican-American family who are anything but rapists and drug dealers. If the characters don’t win you over, the shots of mouthwatering cuisine from the father’s taco shop will.

Now streaming on Netflix

Rocket men

The USS Enterprise may have been helmed by a multicultural crew, but in the real world, it’s been much more of a challenge for explorers of color to boldly go where few people have gone before. The documentary “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” looks at racism within the space program and how some often overlooked pioneers made their mark, but only after some help from Soviet competition and a TV show called “Star Trek.”

7 p.m. Monday, Smithsonian Channel

Miles ahead

Minnesotan Carl Lumbly provides the voice of the late Miles Davis in “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” but the groundbreaking music is all the jazz legend’s own. Director Stanley Nelson has assembled an all-star session of musicians, including Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana and Wayne Shorter, to pay tribute, but it’s Lumbly’s raspy readings from Davis’ autobiography that will keep ringing in your ears.

8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Head games

Any teenager who dreams of possessing superpowers may think twice after watching the better-than-OK “I Am Not Okay With This.” Turns out the ability to lift bowling balls and clear grocery-store shelves with your mind is more of a hindrance than a help when it comes to dealing with puppy love and an exasperated mom. What’s even more incredulous than our heroine’s telepathic “gifts” is the fact that she and her pals jam out almost exclusively to ’80s music from Rick Springfield, Bonnie Tyler and Prefab Sprout.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Amy for you

“It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart” has a lot in common with “Nathan For You,” another series in which a comic blurs the line between reality and farce while “advising” lost souls. But Hoggart, one of Samantha Bee’s go-to correspondents, makes this show all her own, using her posh English accent and deadpan delivery to send up TV personalities who sell themselves off as self-help gurus.

9 p.m. Wednesday, TruTV



