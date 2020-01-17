Space oddity

Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad lead the top-flight cast of “Avenue 5,” a new sitcom about a luxury tourist vessel that goes the way of the S.S. Minnow, but gets lost in space rather than at sea. There are sci-fi elements at play here, but the series has more fun ridiculing cruise ships and — because it’s from the same team that brought you “Veep” — self-centered people with zero grace under pressure.

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Anger management

Larry David is too much of a curmudgeon to offer many details about the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but the guest list alone is reason enough to give this influential show another chance after its lackluster run in 2017. Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy are all on board.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Spies like us

None of the contestants on “Spy Games” has a license to kill, which is a relief since most of the would-be secret agents have all the tact of Maxwell Smart. It’s good, harmless fun to watch these inept players try to outwit each other. Just pray none of them gets recruited by the CIA.

9 p.m. Monday, Bravo

Make it so

Don’t set your expectations to stun before watching “Star Trek: Picard” — unless the primary reason you’re tuning in is to watch Patrick Stewart do battle with his own conscience. The quiet moments with the Shakespearean-trained veteran are just as enthralling as any action scenes in the franchise’s last feature film.

Starts streaming Thursday on CBS All Access

No Biggs deal

A sitcom about immature parents raising precocious children is nothing new, but “Outmatched” raises the ante by having Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson cower every time one of their certified genius kids storms into the kitchen. Viewers run the risk of losing a few brain cells.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin





