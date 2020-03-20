A very good knight

Parents thinking about introducing their older children to “Game of Thrones” should first start with “The Letter for the King,” a fantasy-adventure series with a lot less blood and a lot more laughs. Islam Bouakkaz is terrific as a teen called on to save his kingdom even though he can barely lift a sword from a stone — or a boiling pot of mead.

Now streaming on Netflix

Cheap thrills

In “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears,” the title character sets out to solve an international mystery involving priceless jewels, ancient curses and grumpy old men. But her real goal is to be a female Indiana Jones. Mission unaccomplished. Essie Davis, who originated the role for an Australian TV series, comes off as a bystander in the numerous action scenes, all of which look like they were shot on a shoestring budget.

Starts streaming Monday on Acorn TV

Essie Davis in “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.”

Broken home

“East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story” may focus on a doomed 1970s project in Atlanta, but the documentary has a lot to say about race relations and bureaucracy in every American city. Despite the ghastly circumstances, which would earn the community the nickname “Little Vietnam,” filmmakers Sarah Burns and David McMahon take time to celebrate the former tenants’ happier memories, underscored with a toe-tapping soundtrack.

7 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Day break

“One Day at a Time” kicks off its first season on basic cable TV with a little dig at Netflix, the streaming service that dumped the series despite critical accolades. Any bitterness quickly evaporates with the help of a Ray Romano cameo and jokes about grandma Rita Moreno trying to get a case of live crabs onto a city bus.

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pop TV

Life with fathers

In “Council of Dads,” network TV’s latest attempt to mimic the success of “This Is Us,” a trio of superpops come together to raise the children of a dying friend. Noble idea, especially in a period where chivalry seems to be dead, but what the series really needs is a council of writers taking their cues from real conversations around their dinner tables rather than Hallmark movies.

9 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin





