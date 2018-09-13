What Keeps Me Up At Night? Latest on "Florence"

________________________________________________________________________
"Living in a world of pristine beaches and towering castles, it’s easy to forget that people from halfway around the world travel to our backyard to see the views we often take for granted. Some of the best foliage is right here in the U.S., and the autumnal scenery that photographers capture for postcards is something we can see on a leisurely drive just a few hours outside the city. Taking a weekend trip to see the fall leaves can yield some of the best sights you’ll see all year. If you’d like to actually enjoy the views, instead of squinting at Google Maps in the driver’s seat, taking a foliage train trip could be the perfect solution. Whether you’re on a solo leaf-peeping excursion or have your children in tow, the train does all the work for you. The train is your chauffeur, your tour guide, and your GPS. You don’t have to plan a route, keep your eyes on the road, or even remember to pack snacks. All you have to do is sip on your to-go cup of steaming hot cider or pumpkin spice coffee, sit back, and enjoy the ride."
Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF
"How Are Fall Allergies Different From Spring Allergies? Season Changes Can Bring New Symptoms"
"When temperatures drop and summer weather fades into autumn chill, there are certain things we all love: snuggly sweaters, hot cocoa, the smell of indoor fires. And there are others that, well, a lot of us could live without. Fall, like spring, is a prime season for allergies, and it can be hellish for people who are sensitive to hayfever. But fall and spring allergies are different in certain ways, and knowing how those differences play out can mean you're fully armed to deal when the sniffles begin. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist/immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, tells Bustle, "Fall and spring allergies are very similar in terms of symptoms. They both cause coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy watery eyes. The main difference is the type of pollen." If you get hay fever, you're part of the 40 percent of allergy-havers with a pollen sensitivity. The big distinction between the seasons, Dr. Parikh says, is in the pollen allergens themselves, the elements that become airborne and irritate the airways of people with sensitivities."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
Another bout of heavy rain impacted much of the state earlier this week, which helped overcome abnormally dry conditions across parts of central and southeastern MN. According to the US Drought Monitor, 27% of the state is now abnormally dry, which is down from 38% last week. Moderate drought conditions have decreased from 9% last week to a little less than 7% this week.
Weather Outlook
What keeps me up at night? The prospect of an EF-4 tornado plowing across a city skyline. A stadium full of sports fans in the path of large hail or lightning. And the myth that "technology will save us". Nope.
With Doppler, satellites & supercomputers it's tempting to to believe that the government will save us, that meteorologists will offer up the information we need to stay safe. But at the end of the day it comes down to personal responsibility. What steps are you taking to stay safe?
I worry about people in the path of Hurricane Florence who refuse to leave their homes. I'm very concerned about inland flooding from Florence, hundreds of miles away from initial landfall. Some 3 FOOT+ rainfall amounts are possible near the Appalachians; tens of millions of Americans on the east coast will be impacted.
In stark contrast - we get to enjoy a hyper-pleasant pattern, with muggy 80s spilling into the weekend.
September returns next week, with 60s and 70s, but no weather drama is brewing anytime soon.
Florence is a reminder to a). Pay attention and b). Have an action plan.
Extended Forecast
THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and windy. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 83.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds: SSE 10-15. Low: 71.
FRIDAY:Some sun, sticky. T-storm north. Winds: S 8-13. High: 83.
SATURDAY: Muggy sunshine south, storms north. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 71. High: 86.
SUNDAY: A bit sunnier and drier statewide. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 72. High: 87.
MONDAY: Last warm sticky day. Isolated storm? Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 70. High: 84.
TUESDAY: Passing shower. Cooling off a bit. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 73.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine. Rain may move in late. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 53. High: 64.
This Day in Weather History
September 13th
1994: Lightning strikes and injures a 35 year old man in Stearns County as he opens the door of his truck. Witnesses said he was thrown 10 feet when the lightning bolt struck him.
1834: Smoke fills the sky at Ft. Snelling due to fires burning nearby.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 13th
Average High: 73F (Record: 95F set in 1939)
Average Low: 54F (Record: 33F set in 1890)
Record Rainfall: 1.29" set in 1921
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 13th
Sunrise: 6:49am
Sunset: 7:27pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 38 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 2 hours and 59 Minutes
Moon Phase for September 13th at Midnight
2.7 Days Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"These next three evenings – September 13 to 15, 2018 – watch for the waxing crescent moon to travel eastward through the zodiac. The moon pairs up with the dazzling planet Jupiter on September 13, and then moves in between Jupiter and the red star Antares on September 14. Finally, on September 15, the moon sweeps to the north of the red star Antares, the heart of the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. The feature sky chart at top is especially designed for mid-northern North American latitudes. Even so, you can use the moon to locate Jupiter and Antares from virtually anywhere worldwide. From the Southern Hemisphere, Antares appears more directly above Jupiter, rather than to the left of Jupiter. But, then, people in the Southern Hemisphere will see the moon traveling upward (rather than sideways) during these next several nights. Jupiter is the giant planet of our solar system whereas Antares is an extremely rare red supergiant star. Our companion moon appears as the giant in Earth’s sky because it’s so much closer to us than either Jupiter or Antares. Jupiter is now about 2,300 times farther away from Earth than is our moon, and Antares lies way out there at around 6 million times Jupiter’s distance."
Praedictix Briefing: Wednesday morning, September 12th, 2018
- Florence is still a Major Category 4 hurricane in the western Atlantic heading toward the U.S. East Coast over the next couple days. As of 8 AM AST, Florence had winds of 130 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.
- While this northwestward track will continue over the next 36 hours, we should start to see Florence quickly slow down as the system approaches the coast late Thursday into Friday, and even track southward as we head into the weekend. This is due to an area of high pressure across parts of the east-central United States.
- This slowing down of Florence will only prolong the system across the region, increasing the potential of life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic flash flooding across parts of the Mid-Atlantic States and the Carolina. Models have come into better alignment that this is what could unfold as we head into the weekend. Last minute track changes in a hurricane are not uncommon and a lot can change in the next 24-48 hours, which is why it's important to keep monitoring the updates and stay alert. Damaging hurricane-force winds are also expected across parts of North and South Carolina.
- It is important to remember that significant impacts from Florence will occur far from the center of the storm, including further inland. If you are within the forecast cone, preparations should be made or rushed to completion over the next few days. FEMA officials are warning that today will be the last good day to evacuate.
- Numerous Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in effect along and near the coast ahead of Florence.
- Florence isn’t the only storm we are tracking. First, a tropical wave that has moved into the Gulf of Mexico has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next couple days as it moves toward the western Gulf Coast. Facilities across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana should continue to monitor this situation over the next few days.
- Tropical Storm Isaac is slowly weakening east of the Lesser Antilles. A westward track is expected to continue over the next several days with slow weakening, and this system will impact parts of the Lesser Antilles Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.
- Tropical Storm Olivia is impacting the Hawaiian Islands with rain and gusty winds this morning. Olivia will pass over Hawaii throughout the day.
- Super Typhoon Mangkhut could have impacts on southeastern Asia into the weekend.
Hurricane Florence As Of Wednesday Morning. Florence remains a major hurricane across the western Atlantic Wednesday morning, with a very distinct eye in satellite images. As of the 8 AM ASTadvisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence was located 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, NC, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph. Florence had winds of 130 mph with hurricane-force winds (74mph+) extending outward up to 70 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph) extending out 175 miles from the center.
Numerous mandatory evacuations continue to be in effect across the Mid-Atlantic ahead of Florence, with nearly two million told to leave the area. State emergency management offices have more on how states are preparing for the storm and what areas are under evacuations:
Forecast Track. Florence will continue to track in a northwestward direction over the next 36 hours. During this time some fluctuations in strength are expected, but Florence should remain a powerful major hurricane into Friday. What concerns us this morning is that more models are showing Florence dramatically slowing down in forward speed near the coast Friday, with slow movement to the south before finally making landfall this weekend across the Carolinas or Georgia. This would be the worst-case scenario for areas along the coast, prolonging the damaging wind threat across parts of the region as well as life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain/flash flooding. The National Hurricane Center notes that their forecast path is currently north of the model consensus, and may have to be adjusted southward in future updates.
Facilities along the East Coast - especially across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic - should make sure contingency/hurricane plans are rushed to completion. Conditions are likely to worsen across this region throughout Thursday.
Tropical Alerts. Due to the expected wind impacts of Florence on the Mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued.
Across inland areas:
- Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Myrtle Beach (SC), Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Greenville (NC).
- Hurricane Watches are in effect for Lumberton and Goldsboro (NC), as well as Charleston, SC.
- Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Elizabeth City, NC.
- Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Norfolk (VA), as well as Fayetteville (NC) and Florence (SC).
Across coastal areas:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light Virginia
* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort
Warnings indicate that either hurricane-force winds (74+ mph) or tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph) are expected within 36 hours. Watches means those conditions are possible within 48 hours.
Potential Earliest Tropical Storm Force Wind. Tropical-storm-force winds will be possible starting tomorrow across parts of the Carolinas, with stronger winds following Thursday Night and Friday(especially in coastal areas). Preparations across this region should be rushed to completion today before stronger winds and outer rain bands tomorrow make any last minute preparations tougher to complete.
Hurricane-Force Winds Expected. As Florence approaches the coast and eventually makes landfall, very dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected, especially near and along the coast. Winds will start to increase Thursday and Thursday Night, potentially reaching their peak across the region Friday. Throughout the day Friday, wind gusts over 100 mph will be possible for areas like Wilmington, NC. These winds will easily knock out power and down trees across the region.
Power Outage Potential. The Guikema Research Group at the University of Michigan is forecasting the potential power outage numbers across the region based off the National Hurricane Center official track and intensity forecast. Their model is estimating 3.6 million without power due to this system across North and South Carolina, with the greatest concentration of outages in and around the area where Florence makes landfall.
Storm Surge Potential. A destructive and life-threatening storm surge can be expected as Florence approaches coastal areas of North and South Carolina. In some areas particularly along the North Carolina coast near Wilmington, the storm surge could reach 9-13 feet above normally dry land. With Florence slowing down and hovering around the coast, these high water levels could occur across several high tides.
Storm Surge Watches And Warnings. Due to the life-threatening storm surge threat, Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in effect across parts of coastal North and South Carolina:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina
* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina
* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
Catastrophic Flooding Possible. The other major concern we have to worry about with Florence is heavy rain. As Florence slows down, rain will dump across portions on the Mid-Atlantic, especially coastal areas of North Carolina. By the time Florence pushes out of the region, 20-40” of rain could fall in areas like Wilmington and New Bern. This heavy rain will lead to catastrophic flooding across the region and significant river flooding. Running down potential rainfall totals:
- Coastal North Carolina...20 to 30 inches, isolated 40 inches
- South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina...5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches
- Elsewhere in the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states...3 to 6 inches, isolated 12 inches
Flash Flood Watches. With very heavy rain on the way, Flash Flood Watches have been issued across parts of North and South Carolina from Thursday through Saturday.
“Storm Of A Lifetime.” Florence is not a storm to take lightly across the region as we head throughout the next several days. With the potential of hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and catastrophic flooding, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, NC, was using bold verbiage in their forecast discussion last night – calling this “the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.” Once again today is the day to finish up preparations across parts of the Carolinas before the outer fringes of Florence bring gustier winds and showers to the region tomorrow.
Watching The Gulf Of Mexico. While showers and clouds have decreased over the past several hours in association with an area of concern across the south-central Gulf of Mexico, conditions are expected to become more favorable for development over the next day or two. Due to this, a tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week before this system reaches the western Gulf Coast. Facilities across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana should continue to monitor this situation over the next few days. Whether or not this system forms into something tropical, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. As of Wednesday morning, this area had a 60% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next two days.
Tropical Storm Isaac. Isaac is slowly weakening as the system contends with upper-level winds that are trying to tear the system apart. As of the 8 AM AST update from the National Hurricane Center, Isaac was situated 450 miles east of Martinique moving west at 15 mph. Isaac had sustained winds of 60 mph. This same general motion and forward speed is expected the next several days, and on this path, Isaac would cross parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands Thursday. It is expected to continue to slowly weaken over the next five days. Due to the threat Isaac poses to the Lesser Antilles, the following watches and warnings have been issued:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Martinique
* Dominica
* Guadeloupe
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Antigua
* Montserrat
* St. Kitts and Nevis
* Saba and St. Eustatius
Tropical Storm Olivia. Olivia is slowly moving through the Hawaiian Islands today. As of 2 AM AST, Olivia was situated 95 miles east of Kahului, or 195 miles east of Honolulu, moving west-southwest at 7 mph. Olivia had sustained winds of 45 mph. The Lanai City Airport did record a gust of 46 mph at 11:40 PM. Olivia will continue to move to the west-southwest today across the Hawaiian Islands, picking up some forward speed while doing so. Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm throughout the day. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across the Big Island, Maui County, and Oahu. The following will be possible in association with Olivia across Hawaii:
- Rainfall of 5–10”, with isolated 15” amounts, that could lead to flash flooding. Flash Flood Watches are in effect across the entire state through late Thursday Night.
- Tropical storm force winds across Maui County and the Big Island tonight into Wednesday, and across Oahu starting early Wednesday.
- Large swells resulting in high surf, especially across east facing shores.
Tracking Mangkhut. Further out into the western Pacific, we continue to track Super Typhoon Mangkhut. As of the 6 PM local time update, Mangkhut was moving to the west at 12 mph with 175 mph winds. A turn toward the west-northwest can be expected soon, with the storm continuing in that direction for several days. This path would bring Mangkhut toward Southeast Asia late in the week into the weekend. Right now the system looks to pass south of Tawain, more impacting parts of the northern Philippines late Friday into Saturday.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Tropical Climatology
According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!
2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN
Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died.
PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year
According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 809 (through September 10th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,202 tornadoes.
Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.
1.) Heavy rain across south Texas, Fri-Sat, Sep 14-Sep 15.
2.) Heavy rain across the Pacific Northwest, Fri-Sat, Sep 14-Sep 15.
3.) Heavy rain across portions of the upper Midwest, Sat-Mon, Sep 15-Sep 17.
4.) Heavy rain across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and central and southern Appalachians, Fri-Tue, Sep 14-Sep 18.
5.) Heavy rain across the interior northeast, Mon-Tue, Sep 17-Sep 18.
6.)Flooding possible across portions of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Appalachians.
7.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley, the Central Plains, the Mid-Atlantic, and southern Texas.
8.) Flooding likely across portions of the South Texas.
9.) High winds across southeast Texas, Fri-Sat, Sep 14-Sep 15.
10.) High winds across portions of the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, Fri-Sun, Sep 14-Sep 16.
11.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Northern Plains and the Northern Rockies, Tue, Sep 18.
12.) High significant wave heights for coastal portions of the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic, Fri-Sun, Sep 14-Sep 16.
13.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Northern Plains, the Northern Rockies, and portions of the Upper Mississippi Valley and Western Great Lakes, Wed-Thurs, Sep 19-Sep 20.
14.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for the interior northeast and New England, Thurs-Tue, Sep 20-Sep 25.
15.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central Plains and parts of the Upper and Middle Mississippi Valley, Wed-Thu, Sep 19-Sep 20.
16.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, Wed-Thu, Sep 19-Sep 20.
17.) Severe Drought across portions of the Great Plains, the Southwest, the Central and Southern Rockies, parts of southern California, the Pacific Northwest, the northern intermountain region, the Middle and Lower Mississippi Valley, and parts of the northeast.
Temperature Anomaly on Wednesday
The temperature anomaly across North America on Wednesday showed temperatures above avearge across much of the Intermountain West through the eastern half of Canada. However, cooler than average weather was across the central and southern US and the western of Canada.
Temperature Trend
Here's the temperature anomaly as we through the middle part of the month. Note that much warmer than average temperatures will take over much of the Lower 48 with the exception of those along the West Coast. These warmer than average temps will likely stick around over the next few days. However, we're getting indications of cooler than average temps across the northern tier of the nation during the 3rd full week of September.
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, September 19th - 25th will be warmer than average across much of the nation, while, slightly cooler than average temps will be found in the Great Lakes Region.
Weather Outlook Ahead
The weather loop below shows active weather across the Eastern US as Hurricane Florence nears the coast at the end of the week. This will create life-threatening conditions for folks there with strong winds, storm surge and flooding rains. There will also be continued heavy rains for folks along the Texas Coastline, while much of the rest of the nation will be fairly quiet. Isolated showers and storms will rumble across the International border while some in the northern Rockies could see a little wet snow at times.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
YIKES - According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain along the Mid-Atlantic coastine as hurricane Florence moves in. Some forecasts are suggesting up to as much as 40" in spots, which could be life-threatening! Another area of heavy rain will be found in Texas, where several inches of tropical moisture will be found.
Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.
But even the pros aren’t impervious. Just ask Scottish marathoner Callum Hawkins who, in April, appeared certain to win the Commonwealth Games marathon before heat exhaustion caused him to collapse just past the 40K mark. Meanwhile, an ill-timed heat wave at last week’s European Athletics Championships in Berlin turned the marathon and 10,000-meter races into brutal contests of attrition. Local favorite Richard Ringer, who in May ran the fastest 10,000 of any European in 2018, ended up dropping out of the race in Berlin."
