Every Thursday we'll answer Vikings questions submitted via Twitter or e-mail. From @IronleafSH: "How was Isidora's play? Who is left as reserve OL?"

Andrew Krammer: Danny Isidora is the Vikings' fourth guard, and that's where they're at in Week 8 with Tom Compton unlikely to play due to a sprained knee.

Effort isn't an issue with Isidora, who did make some solid blocks on big plays against the Jets. He essentially tackled a blitzing Jets linebacker to protect Kirk Cousins on a 21-yard pass to Adam Thielen. But Isidora's room for improvement was clear. He's susceptible to power rushes and was outmuscled by Leonard Williams more than once.

Good thing for the Vikings this week is the Saints don't boast a top interior threat like they'd faced recently in the Jets, Eagles and Rams games. If Isidora has to start against the Saints, the Vikings' next backup interior lineman is Brett Jones.