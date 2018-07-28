Mushrooms that don’t brown. Wheat that fights off disease. Tomatoes with a longer growing season.

All of these crops are made possible by a gene-editing technology called CRISPR-Cas9. But now its future has been clouded by the European Union’s top court.

Last week, the court ruled that gene-edited crops are genetically modified organisms and therefore must comply with the tough regulations that apply to plants made with genes from other species.

Many scientists responded to the decision with dismay, predicting that countries in the developing world would follow Europe’s lead, blocking useful gene-edited crops from reaching farms and marketplaces. The ruling may also curtail exports from the United States, which has taken a more lenient view of gene-edited foods.

“You’re not just affecting Europe, you’re affecting the world with this decision,” said Matthew Willmann, the director of the Plant Transformation Facility at Cornell University.

But the ruling also raises a more fundamental question: What does it actually mean for a crop to be genetically modified?

In its decision, the E.U. court exempted crops produced through older methods of altering DNA, saying they were not genetically modified organisms. That assertion left many scientists scratching their heads.

“I don’t know why they are doing that,” said Jennifer Kuzma, an expert in genetic engineering at North Carolina State University. “I was thinking, ‘Do they have the right science advice?’ ”

In the United States, the National Academy of Sciences has found no evidence to confirm that gene-edited crops are any more dangerous than conventionally bred ones.

While the government has put in place a number of regulations governing genetically modified crops, the industry has boomed. Over 185 million acres of these crops were planted in the United States in 2017.

In Europe, by contrast, concerns about genetically modified organisms led the E.U. to issue a directive in 2001. From the early stages of research to the marketplace, these products would have to pass a series of tests for environmental risks and human safety.

But the directive made it clear that crops made using older methods of altering DNA were not genetically modified organisms because they were “conventional” and had “a long safety record.”

The result of the directive has been that Europe grows almost no genetically modified crops. In 2017, only 325,000 acres were planted across the continent.

When scientists first started experimenting with gene-editing on crops, the E.U. offered no clear guidance. In 2015, a French agricultural union and allies such as Friends of the Earth went to court to have gene-edited crops labeled as genetically modified organisms — and regulated as such.

And now the court has agreed. In a statement, the court said gene-edited crops were GMOs “within the meaning of the GMO Directive.”

Dana Perls, the senior food and agriculture campaigner at Friends of the Earth, praised the court for recognizing gene-editing as genetic modification.

Perls said that CRISPR and other new methods for tinkering with plant DNA raise concerns about safety.

“Gene-editing technologies have unintended consequences,” she said.