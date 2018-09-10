For no other reason perhaps than the fact that it’s Sept. 10 and both the NHL and NBA are starting to creep into the public consciousness again, I came across (thanks to the Star Tribune’s Vince Tuss) a compilation of 10 NHL/NBA mashup jerseys today.

They were on the TSN Instagram page via Bardown, and the basic premise seems to be: What if you took an NHL team’s logo and basic sweater design and infused it with the colors of that city’s NBA team?

It’s oddly mesmerizing, and I’d absolutely buy the Bruins/Celtics mashup. Relevant to local interests: the sweater with the Wild logo and Timberwolves colors is … ah … not bad?

OK, maybe it looks a little bit like something a space alien or roller hockey team might wear, but there’s also something about those uniforms that make me think whomever is wearing them would be VERY FAST.

And we can probably all agree that they’re at least better than the purple monstrosity that is the Raptors/Leafs mashup.