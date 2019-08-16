In the span of less than a week, authorities arrested three pilots from two airlines under suspicion of intoxication before they were about to fly.

But authorities say it’s highly unusual to find an intoxicated pilot. From 2010 to 2018, nearly 117,000 U.S. pilots were tested for alcohol, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Of those, 99 were found above the legal limit.

The consequences can be severe.

“It’s because of the seriousness with which the authorities take the safety of air travel,” said Chris Smith, partner at the Air Law Firm in London.

In a safety brochure that calls alcohol and flying “a deadly combination,” the FAA cautions: “Any factor that impairs the pilot’s ability to perform the required tasks during the operation of an aircraft is an invitation for disaster.”

FAA regulations say a pilot cannot have a blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.04% or more. And pilots are not allowed to drink any alcohol within eight hours of acting or attempting to act as a crew member — “from bottle to throttle,” as the FAA says. The agency says that the rules are a minimum and suggests staying away from booze for a full 24 hours before a flight.

“Ideally, total avoidance of alcohol should be a key element observed by every pilot,” the brochure says. It warns that a hangover can be just as dangerous for a pilot as intoxication.

Pilots can be criminally charged even if they haven’t taken off, as well as face action.

“If you get arrested for flying while intoxicated … the FAA and airline’s going to move in so quickly to revoke the privileges,” said Doug Murphy, a Houston defense attorney. “It won’t be an automatic revocation, but there will be a suspension … until they’ve figured out what the facts are.”

He added: “In most of those cases, they’re done.”

Airlines are required by the FAA to randomly test pilots for drugs and alcohol, and tests can also be required after an accident or when someone has reason to suspect a pilot might be under the influence.

That was the case in both of the recent incidents. On July 30, a Delta pilot was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after he was found with an alcohol container and suspected of being impaired. Authorities became suspicious when he left a crew-member security line after realizing that additional screening was ahead. The scheduled flight to San Diego was delayed an hour to wait for someone to replace him.

On Aug. 3, two United pilots were arrested in Glasgow, Scotland, after being suspected of intoxication. One was released and the other, 61-year-old Glendon Gulliver, was formally charged with being over the alcohol limit as he was preparing to fly.

In both cases, the pilots have been removed from flying pending the outcome of the investigations, the carriers said.

“Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry, and we have no tolerance for violation,” the airline said in a prepared statement. “Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

Airlines’ policies might be even more strict than the FAA. A United spokesman said last week that the carrier is changing its rules to require pilots to avoid drinking for 12 hours before a flight, rather than eight, in the coming days.

Over the past couple of years, three global high-profile cases of flying while intoxicated, or preparing to fly, resulted in prison sentences of eight months, 10 months and a year.

Despite the outsized attention that such cases get, the Flight Safety Foundation doesn’t consider the issue a “significant safety concern.”

“There are good countermeasures already in place that are pretty effective,” said the foundation’s Mark Millam. “And the chances of somebody actually getting on the airplane are pretty darn slim.”